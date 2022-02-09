Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Peninsula Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503031   INE138A01028

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

(503031)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/08
15.54 INR   +5.00%
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q1 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q2 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q3 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peninsula Land : Q3 FY 2021-22 CG Report

02/09/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

503031

NSE Symbol

PENINLAND

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE138A01028

Name of the entity

Peninsula Land Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2021

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Textual Information(1)

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

No of post of

No of

No of

Number of

Chairperson in

Independent

memberships

Audit/

Directorship

Whether

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

special

in listed

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

resolution

Date of

entities

Committee(s)

held in listed

No

e

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including

including this

entities

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

of directors

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

this listed

listed entity

including this

pro

or

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

entity (Refer

(Refer

listed entity

P

Listing

Regulation

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulations]

17A(1) of

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Listing

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

.

Executive -

Chairperson

19-

AAJPP8861F

00044954

Non

related to

07-

NA

06-09-1984

01-07-2015

2

0

0

0

l

Independent

Promoter

1952

Director

Executive

Not

12-

AAEPP7727R

00044983

MD

05-

NA

27-07-2004

26-10-2020

1

0

3

0

l

Director

Applicable

1976

n

Executive

Not

01-

AFWPP9313E

00045003

04-

NA

26-10-2015

26-10-2020

1

0

2

0

l

Director

Applicable

1981

Non-

h

Executive -

Not

30-

AAAPG4247R

00046810

Non

06-

NA

26-10-2005

01-07-2019

5

3

5

3

Applicable

Independent

1956

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

Num

No of

Independent

mem

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in

in listed

in listed

special

Stak

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Com

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

inclu

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

liste

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(R

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Reg

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26

Listing

17A(1) of

L

Regulations)

Listing

Regu

Regulations

Non-

14-

Deepak

Executive -

Not

05-09-

5

Mr

ALEPS9990C

02017830

03-

Yes

06-06-2008

27-09-2019

87

1

1

2

Summanwar

Independent

Applicable

1947

2019

Director

Non-

16-

Pankaj

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

AGPPK7665Q

02000161

09-

NA

30-05-2019

30-05-2019

31

1

1

1

Kanodia

Independent

Applicable

1974

Director

Non-

22-

Krupal

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AACPK8621R

08876715

02-

NA

15-09-2020

15-09-2020

16

1

1

0

Kanakia

Independent

Applicable

1975

Director

Non-

09-

Harsh

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

AFDPM0031M

00195862

05-

NA

14-04-2021

14-04-2021

9

1

1

0

Mehta

Independent

Applicable

1981

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

Number o

No of

Independent

membershi

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

special

Stakehold

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee

Name

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including t

Sr

of the

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed enti

Ms)

Director

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulatio

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

Regulation

Regulations

Non-

20-

Pawan

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

ALZPS7821H

03511996

11-

NA

11-11-2021

11-11-2021

2

1

1

0

Swamy

Independent

Applicable

1974

Director

Text Block

The No. of memberships of Committees held by the Director also includes the Chairmanships, where

Textual Information(1) ever applicable, held by such Director. The No. of Chairmanships of each Director is therefore a sub- limit of the No. of memberships.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q1 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q2 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q3 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q4 FY 2020-21 CG Report
PU
05:09aPENINSULA LAND : PLL Policy on Related Party Transactions
PU
01/07Peninsula Land Limited Announces Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
CI
2021Peninsula Land Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021PENINSULA LAND : Mgt-7
PU
2021PENINSULA LAND : Names New CFO
MT
2021Peninsula Land Limited Appoints Nalukettungal Gangadharan as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 638 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2021 -308 M -4,13 M -4,13 M
Net Debt 2021 10 082 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 339 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peninsula Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Ashok Piramal Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Nalukettungal Gangadharan Vice President-Finance & Accounts
Urvi Ashok Piramal Non-Executive Chairman
Sonal A. Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Deepak Harischandra Summanwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENINSULA LAND LIMITED0.71%58
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.54%36 060
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.25%35 535
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.46%34 946
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 277
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.09%29 707