Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Peninsula Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503031   INE138A01028

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

(503031)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/08
15.54 INR   +5.00%
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q1 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q2 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q3 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peninsula Land : Q4 FY 2020-21 CG Report

02/09/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6/16/2021PLL CG 31.03.2021.html

General information about company

Scrip code

503031

NSE Symbol

PENINLAND

MSEI Symbol

NOT LISTED

ISIN

INE138A01028

Name of the entity

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2020

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2021

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2021

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 1/27

6/16/2021

PLL CG 31.03.2021.html

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

No of post of

No of

No of

Number of

Chairperson in

Independent

memberships

Audit/

Directorship

Whether

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

special

in listed

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

resolution

Date of

entities

Committee(s)

held in listed

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including

including this

entities

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

of directors

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

this listed

listed entity

including this

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

entity (Refer

(Refer

listed entity

Listing

Regulation

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulations]

17A(1) of

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Listing

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

Executive -

19-

AAJPP8861F

00044954

Non

Chairperson

07-

NA

06-09-1984

01-07-2015

2

0

0

0

Independent

1952

Director

Executive

Not

12-

AAEPP7727R

00044983

MD

05-

NA

27-07-2004

26-10-2020

1

0

3

0

Director

Applicable

1976

Executive

Not

01-

AFWPP9313E

00045003

04-

NA

26-10-2015

26-10-2020

1

0

2

0

Director

Applicable

1981

Non-

Executive -

Not

30-

AAAPG4247R

00046810

Non

06-

NA

26-10-2005

01-07-2019

5

3

5

3

Applicable

Independent

1956

Director

file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 2/27

6/16/2021

PLL CG 31.03.2021.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

N

No of

Independent

m

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

special

S

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Co

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

in

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

li

directors

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

R

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulations)

Listing

R

Regulations

Non-

14-

Deepak

Executive -

Not

5

Mr

ALEPS9990C

02017830

03-

Yes

06-06-2008

27-09-2019

78

1

1

2

Summanwar

Independent

Applicable

1947

Director

Non-

16-

Pankaj

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

AGPPK7665Q

02000161

09-

NA

30-05-2019

22

1

1

1

Kanodia

Independent

Applicable

1974

Director

Non-

22-

Krupal

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AACPK8621R

08876715

02-

NA

15-09-2020

7

1

1

0

Kanakia

Independent

Applicable

1975

Director

file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 3/27

6/16/2021

PLL CG 31.03.2021.html

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02017830

Deepak Summanwar

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

12-08-2013

Director

2

00044983

Rajeev A. Piramal

Executive Director

Member

24-04-2017

3

02000161

Pankaj Kanodia

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

30-05-2019

Director

file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 4/27

6/16/2021

PLL CG 31.03.2021.html

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02017830

Deepak Summanwar

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

12-08-2013

Director

2

00044954

Urvi A. Piramal

Non-Executive - Non

Member

25-01-2006

Independent Director

3

02000161

Pankaj Kanodia

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

30-05-2019

Director

file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 5/27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q1 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q2 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q3 FY 2021-22 CG Report
PU
05:19aPENINSULA LAND : Q4 FY 2020-21 CG Report
PU
05:09aPENINSULA LAND : PLL Policy on Related Party Transactions
PU
01/07Peninsula Land Limited Announces Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
CI
2021Peninsula Land Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021PENINSULA LAND : Mgt-7
PU
2021PENINSULA LAND : Names New CFO
MT
2021Peninsula Land Limited Appoints Nalukettungal Gangadharan as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 638 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2021 -308 M -4,13 M -4,13 M
Net Debt 2021 10 082 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 339 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peninsula Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Ashok Piramal Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Nalukettungal Gangadharan Vice President-Finance & Accounts
Urvi Ashok Piramal Non-Executive Chairman
Sonal A. Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Deepak Harischandra Summanwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENINSULA LAND LIMITED0.71%58
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.54%36 060
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.25%35 535
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.46%34 946
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 277
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.09%29 707