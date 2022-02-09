Peninsula Land : Q4 FY 2020-21 CG Report

6/16/2021PLL CG 31.03.2021.html
General information about company
Scrip code
503031
NSE Symbol
PENINLAND
MSEI Symbol
NOT LISTED
ISIN
INE138A01028
Name of the entity
PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2020
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2021
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Date of Report
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 1/27
6/16/2021
PLL CG 31.03.2021.html
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No of post of
No of
Number of
Chairperson in
Independent
memberships
Audit/
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
special
Committee
Tenure
entities
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in listed
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
Category 1
Category 2
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
including this
PAN
DIN
3 of
director
this listed
of directors
[Refer Reg.
appointment
cessation
listed entity
directors
Birth
(in
entity (Refer
17(1A) of
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Listing
17A of
Regulations]
17A(1) of
26(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Non-
Executive -
19-
AAJPP8861F
00044954
Non
Chairperson
07-
NA
06-09-1984
01-07-2015
2
0
1952
Director
Executive
Not
12-
AAEPP7727R
00044983
MD
05-
27-07-2004
26-10-2020
1
3
Applicable
1976
01-
AFWPP9313E
00045003
04-
26-10-2015
1981
30-
AAAPG4247R
00046810
06-
26-10-2005
01-07-2019
5
1956
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 2/27
I. Composition of Board of Directors
N
m
S
Title
Co
(Mr
Name of the
in
Sr
/
li
entity
Ms)
R
14-
Deepak
Mr
ALEPS9990C
02017830
03-
06-06-2008
27-09-2019
78
Summanwar
1947
16-
Pankaj
6
AGPPK7665Q
02000161
09-
30-05-2019
22
Kanodia
1974
22-
Krupal
7
AACPK8621R
08876715
02-
15-09-2020
Kanakia
1975
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 3/27
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Remarks
Number
members
Appointment
Cessation
Deepak Summanwar
Non-Executive - Independent
12-08-2013
Rajeev A. Piramal
Executive Director
Member
24-04-2017
Pankaj Kanodia
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 4/27
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Urvi A. Piramal
Non-Executive - Non
25-01-2006
Independent Director
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2020-21/… 5/27
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:01 UTC.