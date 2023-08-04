8/3/23, 7:31 PMCGRJUNE2023.html
General information about company
Scrip code
503031
NSE Symbol
PENINLAND
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE138A01028
Name of the entity
PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
30-06-2023
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Non-
Executive -
19-
AJPP8861F
00044954
Non
Chairperson
07-
No
NA
06-09-1984
01-07-2015
2
0
0
0
Independent
1952
Director
Executive
Not
12-
AEPP7727R
00044983
MD
05-
No
NA
27-07-2004
26-10-2020
1
0
3
0
Director
Applicable
1976
Executive
Not
01-
FWPP9313E
00045003
04-
No
NA
26-10-2015
26-10-2020
1
0
1
0
Director
Applicable
1981
Non-
Executive -
Not
30-
AAPG4247R
00046810
Non
05-
No
NA
26-10-2015
01-07-2019
4
3
2
3
Applicable
Independent
1956
Director
Non-
14-
Executive -
Not
05-09-
ALEPS9990C
02017830
03-
No
Yes
06-06-2008
27-07-2019
105
1
1
0
2
R
Independent
Applicable
2019
Director
1947
Non-
16-
Executive -
Not
AGPPK7665Q
02000161
09-
No
NA
30-05-2019
30-05-2019
49
1
1
1
0
Independent
Applicable
Director
1974
Non-
22-
Executive -
Not
AACPK8621R
08876715
02-
No
NA
15-09-2020
15-09-2020
33
1
1
0
0
Independent
Applicable
Director
1975
Non-
09-
Executive -
Not
AFDPM0031M
00195862
05-
No
NA
14-04-2021
14-04-2021
27
1
1
0
0
Independent
Applicable
Director
1981
Non-
20-
Executive -
Not
ZPS7821H
03511996
11-
No
NA
11-11-2021
11-11-2021
20
1
1
0
0
Independent
Applicable
Director
1974
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
02017830
DEEPAK
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
12-08-2013
SUMMANWAR
Independent Director
2
00044983
RAJEEV ASHOK
Executive Director
Member
25-01-2006
PIRAMAL
3
02000161
PANKAJ KANODIA
Non-Executive -
Member
30-05-2019
Independent Director
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/30.06.2023 - Quarterly Compliance/Reg 27 - CGR/CGRJUNE2023.html
5/18
