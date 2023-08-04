8/3/23, 8:03 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html
General information about company
Scrip code
503031
NSE Symbol
PENINLAND
MSEI Symbol
Notlisted
ISIN
INE138A01028
Name of the company
Peninsula Land Limited
Whether company is SME
No
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
31-03-2023
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Website/PLLSHPMarch2023.html
1/25
8/3/23, 8:03 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
Group
shareholder
Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
Yes
Yes
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
No
No
No
receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
Yes
Yes
No
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Website/PLLSHPMarch2023.html
2/25
8/3/23, 8:03 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Particular
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
100
0
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
100
0
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
100
0
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
100
0
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
100
0
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Website/PLLSHPMarch2023.html
3/25
8/3/23, 8:03 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding as a %
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of fully
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
of total no. of shares
Category
paid up equity
paid-up
underlying
shares held
shareholder
shareholders
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(I)
(II)
(III)
shares held
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)+
SCRR, 1957) (VIII)
(IV)
shares
Receipts (VI)
(V)+ (VI)
Class eg:
Class
% of
As a % of (A+B+C2)
Total
held (V)
X
eg:y
(A+B+C)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
12
186524333
186524333
63.51
186524333
186524333
63.51
Group
(B)
Public
46722
107176887
107176887
36.49
107176887
107176887
36.49
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by Employee
Trusts
Total
46734
293701220
293701220
100
293701220
293701220
100
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Website/PLLSHPMarch2023.html
4/25
8/3/23, 8:03 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding
Number of
Shares
No. Of
, as a %
Number of
pledged or
assuming full
Locked in shares
Sub-categorization of shares
No. Of
Shares
otherwise
No. of
conversion of
(XII)
Shares
Underlying
encumbered
Number of
Category
Shares
convertible
Underlying
Outstanding
(XIII)
equity shares
Category
of
Outstanding
Underlying
convertible
securities ( as
held in
(I)
shareholder
convertible
Outstanding
securities
a percentage
As a
As a
dematerialized
(II)
securities
Warrants
and No. Of
of diluted
% of
% of
form (XIV)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
(Xi)
share capital)
(X)
Warrants
total
No.
total
(XI)= (VII)+
No. (a)
category
category
category
(Xi) (a)
Shares
(a)
Shares
(X) As a % of
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
held
held
(A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
Promoter
(A)
&
15300000
15300000
65.32
14500000
7.77
186524333
Promoter
Group
(B)
Public
34.68
104626891
0
0
0
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
15300000
15300000
100
14500000
4.94
291151224
0
0
0
file:///Z:/PENINSULA LAND LIMITED/1. Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Website/PLLSHPMarch2023.html
5/25
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 08:31:06 UTC.