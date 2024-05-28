5. Appointment of Shivam Sharma of M/s Shivam Sharma & Associates (M.No.: A35727, CP.

No.: 16558) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024‐25. (Profile of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith).

The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and was concluded at 11.30 p.m. Please take the above on record.

Yours Sincerely,

For Peninsula Land Limited