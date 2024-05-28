Date: May 27, 2024
To,
Corporate Relations Department
The Market Operations Department
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Wing,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Plot No C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra‐Kurla Complex,
Mumbai ‐ 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai ‐ 400 051
Scrip Code/Scrip Symbol: 503031/ PENINLAND
Subject: Outcome of 02/2024 ‐25 Board Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024
Reference: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015.
Dear Madam/ Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2024 (Monday) inter‐alia considered and approved the following:
- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash flow statement as on date with Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.
- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial statements consisting of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and Profit and Loss account statement for the financial year ended on the same date alongwith the reports of Statutory Auditor and Cash Flow Statement.
- Declaration of unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
- On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Re‐appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) as an Independent Director for a second term consisting of 5 years w.e.f. May 30, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. (Profile of the Director is enclosed herewith).
5. Appointment of Shivam Sharma of M/s Shivam Sharma & Associates (M.No.: A35727, CP.
No.: 16558) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024‐25. (Profile of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith).
The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and was concluded at 11.30 p.m. Please take the above on record.
Yours Sincerely,
For Peninsula Land Limited
MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA
Digitally signed by MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA DN: c=IN, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=1bacea48f3178417f50630b1d615eeca2c 481aa3cd8e53265ab31f8128b73c9d, postalCode=400615, street=702 PLATINO A WING LODHA SPLENDORA BHAYANDERPADA GHODBUNDER ROAD THANE, pseudonym=cc9c048206627f7dd25fd07b374577a c, serialNumber=e3ccda6acbd5a6330b0d1256652d 4c109cc5082784abf7fb89266a4d6a0a78b4, o=Personal, cn=MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA
Date: 2024.05.27 23:47:42 +05'30'
Mukesh Gupta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No F6959
Enclosed as above
Details as required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD‐PoD‐1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023
Re‐appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years with effect from May 30, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Sr No.
Details of events that need to be
Information of such event(s)
provided
1.
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is
resignation,
removal,
death
or
being re‐appointed as an Independent
otherwise
Director for a second term.
2.
Date of Re‐appointment & Term of Re‐
With effect from May 30, 2024
Appointment
Terms of Re‐Appointment: For the period
of five years from the date of
re‐appointment subject to shareholders
approval.
3.
Brief Profile
Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is an
entrepreneur in the Food & Beverage and
Hospitality Industry. He is the owner of
the restaurant Grapeviine and is the
promoter of two other Hospitality
Companies viz. Datamatics Beverage and
Food Consultants Private Limited and
Datamatics
Hospitality
Services Private
Limited. He has around two decades of
experience in business operations and
promoting and steering Organisations.
He is a Commerce Graduate from H. R.
College of Commerce and Economics,
affiliated to the Mumbai University.
Mr. Pankaj
Kanodia
(DIN: 02000161)
fulfills the criteria of independence as
required under the provisions of the
Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed
4.
Disclosure of
relationships between
Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is
directors (in case of appointment of a
not related to any of the Directors or Key
director)
Managerial Personnel or Promoters and
Promoter group of the Company.
5.
Information as required under BSE
Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is
circular no.
LIST/COMP/14/2018‐19,
not debarred from holding the office of
dated June 20, 2018.
Director by any SEBI order or any other
such authority.
Profile of Mr. Shivam Sharma of M/s Shivam Sharma & Associates being appointed as Secretarial Auditor
Shivam Sharma & Associates ("Firm") is a well‐known Practising Company Secretary firm founded by Mr. Shivam Sharma who has been practising since 2016. During these many years of successful experience in the Secretarial fields, the firm earned enviable reputation of providing knowledge‐based services to various clients in the fields of Corporate Laws & Compliances. The core areas of Practice & Expertise of Firms include:
- Advising and Handling of secretarial matters relating to Corporate Law.
- Handling end‐to‐end merger / demerger / joint venture / capital restructuring and other restructuring assignments.
- Carrying out Secretarial Audit, Due Diligence Audit.
- Establishment of Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and Advising & carrying out related compliances.
- Representation before Judicial, Quasi‐judicial authorities like Registrar of Companies, Regional Director, Official Liquidator, National Company Law Tribunal, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Stock Exchanges, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc.
