Date: May 27, 2024

To,

Corporate Relations Department

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Plot No C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra‐Kurla Complex,

Mumbai ‐ 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai ‐ 400 051

Scrip Code/Scrip Symbol: 503031/ PENINLAND

Subject: Outcome of 02/2024 ‐25 Board Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024

Reference: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam/ Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2024 (Monday) inter‐alia considered and approved the following:

  1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash flow statement as on date with Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.
  2. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial statements consisting of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and Profit and Loss account statement for the financial year ended on the same date alongwith the reports of Statutory Auditor and Cash Flow Statement.
  3. Declaration of unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  4. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Re‐appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) as an Independent Director for a second term consisting of 5 years w.e.f. May 30, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. (Profile of the Director is enclosed herewith).

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B,

Peninsula Business Park,

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013, India.

Phone

: +91 22 6622 9300

Email

: info@peninsula.co.in

URL

: www.peninsula .co.in

CIN

: L17120MH1871PLC000005

5. Appointment of Shivam Sharma of M/s Shivam Sharma & Associates (M.No.: A35727, CP.

No.: 16558) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024‐25. (Profile of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith).

The Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and was concluded at 11.30 p.m. Please take the above on record.

Yours Sincerely,

For Peninsula Land Limited

MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA

Digitally signed by MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA DN: c=IN, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=1bacea48f3178417f50630b1d615eeca2c 481aa3cd8e53265ab31f8128b73c9d, postalCode=400615, street=702 PLATINO A WING LODHA SPLENDORA BHAYANDERPADA GHODBUNDER ROAD THANE, pseudonym=cc9c048206627f7dd25fd07b374577a c, serialNumber=e3ccda6acbd5a6330b0d1256652d 4c109cc5082784abf7fb89266a4d6a0a78b4, o=Personal, cn=MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA

Date: 2024.05.27 23:47:42 +05'30'

Mukesh Gupta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No F6959

Enclosed as above

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

Phone

: +91 22 6622 9300

1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B,

Email

: info@peninsula.co.in

Peninsula Business Park,

URL

: www.peninsula .co.in

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

CIN

: L17120MH1871PLC000005

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013, India.

Details as required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD‐PoD‐1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023

Re‐appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years with effect from May 30, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Sr No.

Details of events that need to be

Information of such event(s)

provided

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is

resignation,

removal,

death

or

being re‐appointed as an Independent

otherwise

Director for a second term.

2.

Date of Re‐appointment & Term of Re‐

With effect from May 30, 2024

Appointment

Terms of Re‐Appointment: For the period

of five years from the date of

re‐appointment subject to shareholders

approval.

3.

Brief Profile

Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is an

entrepreneur in the Food & Beverage and

Hospitality Industry. He is the owner of

the restaurant Grapeviine and is the

promoter of two other Hospitality

Companies viz. Datamatics Beverage and

Food Consultants Private Limited and

Datamatics

Hospitality

Services Private

Limited. He has around two decades of

experience in business operations and

promoting and steering Organisations.

He is a Commerce Graduate from H. R.

College of Commerce and Economics,

affiliated to the Mumbai University.

Mr. Pankaj

Kanodia

(DIN: 02000161)

fulfills the criteria of independence as

required under the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B,

Peninsula Business Park,

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013, India.

Phone

: +91 22 6622 9300

Email

: info@peninsula.co.in

URL

: www.peninsula .co.in

CIN

: L17120MH1871PLC000005

thereunder and Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements), Regulations

2015.

4.

Disclosure of

relationships between

Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is

directors (in case of appointment of a

not related to any of the Directors or Key

director)

Managerial Personnel or Promoters and

Promoter group of the Company.

5.

Information as required under BSE

Mr. Pankaj Kanodia (DIN: 02000161) is

circular no.

LIST/COMP/14/2018‐19,

not debarred from holding the office of

dated June 20, 2018.

Director by any SEBI order or any other

such authority.

Profile of Mr. Shivam Sharma of M/s Shivam Sharma & Associates being appointed as Secretarial Auditor

Shivam Sharma & Associates ("Firm") is a well‐known Practising Company Secretary firm founded by Mr. Shivam Sharma who has been practising since 2016. During these many years of successful experience in the Secretarial fields, the firm earned enviable reputation of providing knowledge‐based services to various clients in the fields of Corporate Laws & Compliances. The core areas of Practice & Expertise of Firms include:

  • Advising and Handling of secretarial matters relating to Corporate Law.
  • Handling end‐to‐end merger / demerger / joint venture / capital restructuring and other restructuring assignments.
  • Carrying out Secretarial Audit, Due Diligence Audit.
  • Establishment of Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and Advising & carrying out related compliances.
  • Representation before Judicial, Quasi‐judicial authorities like Registrar of Companies, Regional Director, Official Liquidator, National Company Law Tribunal, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Stock Exchanges, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) etc.

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B,

Peninsula Business Park,

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013, India.

Phone

: +91 22 6622 9300

Email

: info@peninsula.co.in

URL

: www.peninsula .co.in

CIN

: L17120MH1871PLC000005

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 08:28:07 UTC.