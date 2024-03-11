ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, launched today in North Carolina as the state’s legal sports betting market opened. Fans in the state now have access to the state-of-the-art mobile and web betting platform, which offers a variety of markets across sports and leagues from around the world, including straight bets, cross-sport parlays, props, and in-game wagering, along with daily odds boosts, custom offers, exclusive promotions and integrations with ESPN content and personalities. ESPN BET, operated by PENN Entertainment (“PENN”) (Nasdaq: PENN), is now live in 18 states.

To celebrate, ESPN BET is hosting a launch party for fans 21+ at Rally in Charlotte on Friday, March 15, featuring ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will include complimentary refreshments, music, activities, prizes, and plenty of screens to follow all the March college basketball action.

“We’re thrilled to bring ESPN BET to North Carolina, which marks the first new state launch under our ESPN partnership,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “Together, we’re excited to engage with sports fans across the state and deliver an exceptional sports wagering experience. We commend the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and all of the stakeholders involved in establishing this new legal sports betting market.”

"Launching ESPN BET for North Carolina fans is a pivotal moment," said Mike Morrison, Vice President of ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy. "This marks a significant stride forward, building on the momentum from our inaugural launch in November. Now, fans have the chance to align themselves with a sportsbook backed by the trusted ESPN brand, offering an unparalleled experience in the world of sports betting."

PENN secured market access in North Carolina through a partnership with Quail Hollow Club, a private golf club in Charlotte that has hosted some of the game’s greatest players and events. Additionally, ESPN BET is the exclusive official betting operator of the Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA TOUR Signature Event that will be held at Quail Hollow Club in May.

PENN and ESPN are committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.

Must be 21+ to wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. In North Carolina, call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

