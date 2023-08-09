PENN Entertainment Reports Second Quarter Results

WYOMISSING, PA (August 9, 2023) - PENN Entertainment, Inc. ("PENN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PENN) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $1.67 billion, an increase of 2.9% year-over-year;

Net income of $78.1 million and net income margin of 4.7%, as compared to net income of $26.1 million and net income margin of 1.6% in the prior year;

Adjusted EBITDAR of $476.8 million, a decrease of 5.5% year-over-year;

Adjusted EBITDA of $330.4 million a decrease of 30.7% year-over-year; and

Adjusted EBITDAR margins of 28.5%, a decline of 250 bps year-over-year.

Stable Retail Business Trends and Successful Migration of Our Proprietary Sports Betting and iCasino Technology Platform in the U.S.

Repurchased $99.8 million of Common Stock at an Average Price of $26.31

Total liquidity of $2.2 billion and Lease-Adjusted Net Leverage of 4.7x

Jay Snowden, Chief Executive Officer and President, said: "The Company experienced stable property level performance this quarter with each month showing sequential improvement. Additionally, we are excited to have successfully re-launched our sportsbook app, which features major product improvements that significantly upgrade the user experience, including streamlined navigation, faster load times, expanded wagering markets, enhanced promotions and deeper media integrations. The migration reflects a significant achievement for our Company that was completed seamlessly and with minimal disruption to our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology platform continues to drive strong results for theScore Bet in Ontario. Additionally, as we announced yesterday, in connection with our agreement with ESPN, our online Barstool Sportsbook will be rebranded ESPN Bet in Fall 2023. The powerful combination of our operational expertise, improved product, unparalleled market access and industry leading PENN PlayTM database with the #1 sports brands in both the U.S. and Canada with ESPN and theScore, will create a best-in-class user experience and allow us to significantly expand our digital footprint and more efficiently grow our customer database."