PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jay Snowden, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. ET. The Company’s management will also host meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the fireside chat at https://www.pennentertainment.com/corp/investors (Select “Events and Presentations”). An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ("PENN," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), is North America's leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 18 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L'Auberge®, ESPN BET™ and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino®.

