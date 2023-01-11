Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PENN Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PENN   US7075691094

PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(PENN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26:49 2023-01-11 am EST
31.59 USD   +0.88%
10:01aPENN Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 2
BU
01/09Jefferies Downgrades Penn National Gaming to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $34 From $50
MT
01/04BofA Adjusts Price Target on Penn National Gaming to $35 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PENN Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 2

01/11/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2023 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2922; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 16 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge®, Barstool Sportsbook® and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino®. PENN’s highly differentiated strategy, which is focused on organic cross-sell opportunities, is reinforced by its investments in market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, technology, including a state-of-the-art, fully integrated digital sports and online casino betting platform, and an in-house iCasino content studio. The Company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice® customer loyalty program, which offers our approximately 26 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across business channels. PENN is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The Company has been consistently ranked in the top two as “Employer of First Choice” over the last nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gaming’s Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, PENN is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our finite natural resources.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
10:01aPENN Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcas..
BU
01/09Jefferies Downgrades Penn National Gaming to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $34..
MT
01/04BofA Adjusts Price Target on Penn National Gaming to $35 From $40, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Penn Entertainment
MT
2022Penn Entertainment Downgraded to Reflect Declining Gaming Spend as Growth Levels Out in..
MT
2022BofA Securities Downgrades Penn National Gaming to Neutral From Buy
MT
2022Penn Entertainment Board Authorizes $750 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
2022Penn Entertainment : Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which reg..
PU
2022Penn Entertainment, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022PENN Entertainment, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $750 million worth of its shar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 402 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 786 M 4 786 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 21 973
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
PENN Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Average target price 44,83 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay A. Snowden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Felicia Kantor Hendrix Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Handler Chairman
Richard Primus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd George Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.1.31%4 786
SANDS CHINA LTD13.32%30 420
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.68%29 922
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC9.48%26 468
EVOLUTION AB11.25%23 116
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED5.05%14 501