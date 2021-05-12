Penn National Gaming : to Launch “myheroes” Program in Honor of Active-Duty Military, Veterans and First Responders

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) today announced that in celebration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15, it will be launching a new initiative to honor active-duty military, veterans and first responders. The “myheroes” program is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s industry leading mychoice® rewards loyalty program, which will provide our nation’s heroes access to exclusive discounts and offers at Penn National’s 41 properties in 19 states.

The “myheroes” program was the brainchild of Tosh Anderson, Director of Marketing at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, and William Zeralsky, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Penn National’s Las Vegas Service Center. Mr. Anderson proudly served in the United States Army and Mr. Zeralsky has a brother currently serving in the Navy.

All of Penn National’s properties will feature special benefits and unique events throughout the year for their active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons. For example, all myheroes members will receive a tier upgrade to Advantage, a commemorative pin and a special players club card at signup. Each myheroes member will also be allowed to designate a family member or friend to share in all the same benefits, rewards and gifts of the program. In addition, properties will provide dining and retail discounts, as well as hotel discounts of up to 30% at all properties with such amenities. Special promotions and events for qualified patrons will be featured every day of the week throughout the year.

More information on the program can be found at www.mychoice.com/myheroes.

“Honoring and supporting our nation’s heroes is a personal passion of mine and it’s one of our Company’s top priorities, which extends to our recruitment efforts, team member recognition and ongoing charitable and community support,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming.

“In addition to the myheroes program for our loyal patrons, later this year we’ll be launching the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ initiative, which connects veterans, service members, and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities,” according to Mr. Snowden. “We are committed to identifying and hiring full-time team members through this program to further unite the military community with our Company in order to create economic opportunity and a stronger, more diversified workforce.

“Penn National is also proud to spotlight our team members who served in the military through heart-of-house ‘Honor Wall’ displays and in our Company newsletter. In addition, we host special events on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and throughout the year. Finally, our Penn National Gaming Foundation and our properties around the country are proud to support numerous local non-profit organizations serving our veterans and active service members,” concluded Mr. Snowden.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool will exclusively promote the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offerings, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005744/en/