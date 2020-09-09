Penn Virginia : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding future financial or operating performance and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and such statements include, words such as "anticipate," "forward," "outlook," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "future," "potential," "may," "possible," "should," "would," "could," "allow," "designed" and variations of such words or similar expressions, including the negative thereof, to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements include assumptions, risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to realize the desired benefits of hedges and predict commodity price changes; the effect of commodity and financial derivative arrangements with other parties, and counterparty risk related to the ability of these parties to meet their future obligations; any further decline in, sustained depression in and volatility of expected and realized commodity prices for oil, NGLs, and natural gas; our ability to comply with our credit agreement and maintain or increase our borrowing base; our liquidity; the uncertainties inherent in projecting future rates of production for our wells and the extent to which actual production differs from that estimated in our proved oil and gas reserves; actions by third parties, including suppliers and customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by regulators and third parties in response to such pandemic, the related economic downturn and the related substantial decline in demand for oil and natural gas; and other risks set forth in our filings with the SEC. Strip pricing is a forecast that speaks only as of the date published and is not necessarily indicative of actual or realized prices, which may be materially different. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our press releases and public filings with the SEC. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. The unprecedented nature of the current pandemic and economic downturn makes it more difficult for management to determine risks and the magnitude of the impact of risks known or unknown to management. In addition, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. The statements in this communication speak only as of the date of communication. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Oil and Gas Reserves

Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Penn Virginia's public filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available on its website at www.pennvirginia.com under Investors - SEC Filings. You can also obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Penn Virginia has provided an updated estimate of proved reserves and proved developed reserves as of August 1, 2020 in its earnings release for the second quarter of 2020 available at ir.pennvirginia.com/press- releases.

Definitions

Proved reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geosciences and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions, operating methods and government regulation before the time at which contracts providing the right to operate expire, unless evidence indicates that renewal is reasonably certain, regardless of whether the estimate is a deterministic estimate or probabilistic estimate. Proved developed reserves are proved reserves that can be expected to be recovered: (a) through existing wells with existing equipment and operating methods or in which the cost of the required equipment is relatively minor compared with the cost of a new well; or (b) through installed extraction equipment and infrastructure operational at the time of the reserves estimate if the extraction is means not involving a well. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves, but which are as likely than not to be recoverable (there should be at least a 50% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the proved plus probable reserve estimates). Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recoverable than probable reserves (there should be at least a 10% probability that the total quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the proved plus probable plus possible reserve estimates). Estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) is the sum of reserves remaining as of a given date and cumulative production as of that date. EUR is a measure that by its nature is more speculative than estimates of reserves prepared in accordance with SEC definitions and guidelines and accordingly is less certain.

Cautionary Statements

The estimates and guidance presented in this presentation, including those regarding inventory of drilling locations, are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels, prices for oil, natural gas and NGLs, current indications of supply and demand for oil, well results and operating costs. The guidance, estimates and type curves provided or used in this presentation do not constitute any form of guarantee or assurance that the matters indicated will be achieved. Statements regarding inventory are based on current information, assumptions regarding well costs, the drilling program and economics and are subject to material change. The number of locations shown as being in the Company's current estimated inventory is not a guarantee of the number of wells that will actually be drilled and completed or the results or return that will be achieved. While we believe these estimates and the assumptions on which they are based are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to, among other things, significant business, economic, operational and regulatory risks and uncertainties and are subject to material revision. Actual results may differ materially from estimates and guidance.

Reconciliation of Non‐GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains references to certain non‐GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non‐GAAP financial measures are available in the appendix to this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company views these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

