Strategic partnership to collaborate on future Engineering and Consultancy services

We are delighted to announce that Pennant International Group Plc and Belcan Engineering Services UK Ltd (a subsidiary of Belcan Ltd), have signed a strategic partnership to collaborate on future Engineering and Consultancy services across a number of projects, including the manufacturing and compliance of Pennant's world-leading training solutions suite.

Pennant are looking forward to working with Belcan, who are a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets.. This partnership will enable shorter lead times and more cost-effective solutions for Pennant's global customer base. In addition, this aligns to Pennant's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, to lower Pennant's impact on the environment and increasing the use of local workforces.

Philip Walker, Pennant CEO commented "We are pleased to be collaborating with Dave Silver, Marcus Lopez and the Belcan Team, to expand our manufacturing and compliance capabilities for our training solutions. Pennant's history stems from our training devices, so continuing to develop how we deliver for our customers and evolve our business lines (systems support, training solutions and technical services) is key for success."