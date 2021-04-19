Pennant International : 19/04/21 - Revised Notice of Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 April 2021

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

Publication of Final Results

Pennant International Group plc (AIM:PEN), a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions, announces that the publication of its final results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY20") has been rescheduled.

The audit is substantially complete, with no material items outstanding. However, to allow some additional time to finalise the process, which is being conducted remotely, the Company will now announce its final results for FY20 on 28 April 2021.