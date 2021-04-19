Log in
Pennant International : 19/04/21 - Revised Notice of Results

04/19/2021 | 08:51am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 April 2021

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

Publication of Final Results

Pennant International Group plc (AIM:PEN), a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions, announces that the publication of its final results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY20") has been rescheduled.

The audit is substantially complete, with no material items outstanding. However, to allow some additional time to finalise the process, which is being conducted remotely, the Company will now announce its final results for FY20 on 28 April 2021.

Enquiries:

Pennant International Group plc

www.pennantplc.co.uk

Philip Walker, CEO

+44 (0) 1452 714 914

David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker)

www.whirelandcb.com

Mike Coe

+44 (0) 117 945 3470

Chris Savidge

Walbrook PR (Financial PR)

paul.vann@walbrookpr.com

Paul Vann

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Tom Cooper

Mob: +44 (0)7768 807631

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
