Pennant International : 19/04/21 - Revised Notice of Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
19 April 2021
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Publication of Final Results
Pennant International Group plc (AIM:PEN), a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions, announces that the publication of its final results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY20") has been rescheduled.
The audit is substantially complete, with no material items outstanding. However, to allow some additional time to finalise the process, which is being conducted remotely, the Company will now announce its final results for FY20 on 28 April 2021.
Enquiries:
Pennant International Group plc
www.pennantplc.co.uk
Philip Walker, CEO
+44 (0) 1452 714 914
David Clements, Commercial & Risk Director
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker)
www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe
+44 (0) 117 945 3470
Chris Savidge
Walbrook PR (Financial PR)
paul.vann@walbrookpr.com
Paul Vann
+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Tom Cooper
Mob: +44 (0)7768 807631
