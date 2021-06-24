Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Pennant International Group plc
  News
  Summary
    PEN   GB0002570660

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pennant International : New Product Video Just Launched

06/24/2021 | 04:03am EDT
We are delighted to be launching the latest product video in our collection, the Engine Starting System Trainer (ESST).

We first debuted the ESST at DSET (Defence Simulation Education and Training) in May 2021, showcasing the capability and key features of the training aid.

If you would like to learn more you can view the full list of key features on the product page or download the product brochure.

If you have missed any of our other product videos visit our Pennant YouTube Channel.

Our team are on hand to answer any other queries you have. Please get in touch with them at sales-ttd@pennantplc.com.

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 0,50 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pennant International Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Henry Walker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Ponsonby Chairman
Mervyn John Skates Operations Director & Executive Director
Philip Cotton Independent Non-Executive Director
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-4.76%20
ACCENTURE PLC9.38%181 604
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.22%162 702
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%129 212
INFOSYS LIMITED22.55%86 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.69%83 074