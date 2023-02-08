Advanced search
    PEN   GB0002570660

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(PEN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:10:51 2023-02-08 am EST
32.20 GBX   +12.98%
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Deltic Energy jumps on Pensacola gas discovery
AN
Pennant expects to turn to profit in 2022 despite revenue fall
AN
Pennant International Group plc Appoints Deborah Wilkinson as Non-Executive Director, Effective February 1, 2023
CI
Pennant expects to turn to profit in 2022 despite revenue fall

02/08/2023 | 06:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Pennant International Group PLC on Wednesday said it has swung to a profit in 2022, despite an annual decline in revenue.

Pennant shares were 14% higher at 32.40 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

The Cheltenham, Gloucestershire-based training technology and product support provider said it turned to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around GBP500,000, compared to negative Ebitda of GBP800,000 in 2021.

This is despite an anticipated 14% fall in revenue to GBP13.7 million from GBP16.0 million.

Chief Executive Officer Phil Walker added that Pennant enters 2023 "with a real sense of momentum", after re-aligning the cost base, improving gross margins, and recording a "healthy" contracted order book in 2022.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 13.68% 32.2 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC. 1.61% 12.63 Delayed Quote.15.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 14,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2022 -1,10 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2022 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 60,8%
Managers and Directors
Philip Henry Walker Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Cotton Non-Executive Chairman
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
Deborah Wilkinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-6.56%13
ACCENTURE PLC7.86%181 252
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.63%153 374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.58%122 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%93 962
INFOSYS LIMITED3.59%77 666