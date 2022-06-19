PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : FORM 3 - INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES - Allorto Richard
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0104
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Date of Event Requiring
Allorto
Richard
T.
Jr. Statement (Month/Day/Year)
06/13/2022
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
[PFLT ]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1350 Avenue of the Americas
, 32nd Floor
(Street)
New York
NY
10019
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
____ Director
____ 10% Owner
Officer (give title ____ below) Other (specify below)
CFO and Treasurer
If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
Applicable Line)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
____ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Owned
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Page 1 of 2.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4. Conversion or
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
(Instr. 4)
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security
Exercise Price of
Form of
Ownership
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Security
Security: Direct
Date
Expiration
Amount or Number of
Title
(D) or Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ Richard T. Allorto, Jr.
06/16/2022
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Page 2 of 2.
