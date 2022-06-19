Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFLT   US70806A1060

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

(PFLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +2.87%
06/16PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL : Other Report or Announcement
PU
06/02PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : FORM 3 - INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES - Allorto Richard

06/19/2022 | 01:24am EDT

06/19/2022 | 01:24am EDT
FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0104

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

2. Date of Event Requiring

Allorto

Richard

T.

Jr. Statement (Month/Day/Year)

06/13/2022

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [PFLT]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

1350 Avenue of the Americas , 32nd Floor

(Street)

New York

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

____ Director

____ 10% Owner

  • Officer (give title____below) Other (specify below)

CFO and Treasurer

  1. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Applicable Line)

  • Form filed by One Reporting Person
    ____ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Page 1 of 2.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Security

Security: Direct

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

Title

(D) or Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ Richard T. Allorto, Jr.

06/16/2022

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Page 2 of 2.

Disclaimer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 M - -
Net income 2022 44,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,75 $
Average target price 13,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Howard Penn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard T. Allorto Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Guy F. Talarico Chief Compliance Officer
Marshall Brozost Independent Director
Samuel L. Katz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.-15.82%444
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.79%8 584
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-11.84%5 243
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.42%4 330
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.36%4 119
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.49%4 010