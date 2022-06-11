Log in
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL : Other Report or Announcement
PU
06/02PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL : Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : Other Report or Announcement

06/11/2022 | 03:53pm EDT

06/11/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
June 10, 2022

VIA EDGAR

Office of Registration and Reports

U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549-0505

RE: PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

File No. 814-00891

Ladies and Gentlemen:

On behalf of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Corporation"), enclosed for filing, pursuant to Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), are the following documents:

  1. A copy of the Joint Fidelity Bond and any riders thereto for the Corporation and other joint insureds (attached as Exhibit A);
  2. A certified copy of the resolutions approved at the May 3, 2022 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation in which a majority of the directors who are not "interested persons" of the Corporation as defined by Section 2(a)(19) of the 1940 Act approved the amount, type, form and coverage of the Joint Fidelity Bond, the portion of the premium paid by the Corporation and the Joint Fidelity Bond Agreement (attached as Exhibit B); and
  3. A copy of the Joint Fidelity Bond Agreement, by and among the Corporation and other joint insureds, pursuant to paragraph (f) of Rule 17g-1 (attached as Exhibit C).

If the Corporation had not been named as a co-insured under this Joint Fidelity Bond Agreement, the Corporation would have maintained a single- insured fidelity bond in the amount of at least $1,250,000 as required under paragraph (d)(1) of Rule 17g-1. A premium of $1,412 was paid for the period May 31, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

Please contact me at (212) 905-1000 if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

/s/ Richard Cheung

Richard Cheung

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Certificate of the Secretary

The undersigned, Thomas J. Friedmann, Secretary of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a Maryland corporation (the "Corporation"), does hereby certify that:

  1. This certificate is being delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the filing of the Corporation's joint fidelity bond (the "Bond") pursuant to Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the SEC is entitled to rely on this certificate for purposes of the filing.
  2. The undersigned is the duly elected, qualified and acting Secretary of the Corporation, and has custody of the corporate records of the Corporation and is a proper officer to make this certification.
  3. Attached hereto as Exhibit B is a certified copy of the resolutions approved by a majority of the directors who are not "interested persons" of the Corporation, approving the amount, type, form and coverage of the Bond.
  4. Premiums have been paid for the period May 31, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this certificate to be executed this 10th day of June 2022.

/s/ Thomas J. Friedmann

Thomas J. Friedmann

Secretary

EXHIBIT A

PO Box 2950

Hartford, CT 06104-2950

May 31, 2022

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

590 MADISON AVENUE 15th Floor

NEW YORK, NY 10022

Re: Important Information about Claims Information Line

Dear PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance is pleased to announce its 1-800-842-8496 Claims Information Line. This line is designed to provide insureds with an additional resource on how to report claims or those circumstances or events which may become claims.

Policyholders will be able to obtain assistance on the following topics from the Claims Information Line:

  • The information that needs to be included with the claim notice
  • The address, electronic mail address and/or facsimile number to which the policyholder can send claims related information
  • Get questions on the claim process answered

The Declarations Page of your policy sets forth where you should report claims and claims related information. You should also review the policy's reporting requirements to be aware of how much time you have to report a claim to Travelers. The sooner Travelers is notified, the sooner we can become involved in the process and offer assistance to our policyholder. A delay in reporting may result in all or part of a matter to fall outside of the coverage provided.

The Claims Information Line should streamline the claim reporting process and allow policyholders to ask questions on what information is needed as well as other questions which will assist them in working with Travelers. While the Claims Information Line provides policyholders a valuable resource by answering questions and providing information, the line does not replace the reporting requirements contained in the Policy.

We hope this improvement to customer service is something our policyholders will find helps them understand the claim process and provides them a resource for reporting.

LTR-4035 Ed. 06-09

Page 1 of 1

© 2009 The Travelers Indemnity Company. All rights reserved.

P.O. Box 2950

Hartford, CT 06104-2950

05/17/2022

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

590 MADISON AVENUE 15th Floor

NEW YORK, NY 10022

RE: Risk Management PLUS+ Online ® from Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance (www.rmplusonline.com)

As a Travelers Bond & Specialty Insured you receive risk management services, at no cost, to help protect you and your business.

Risk Management PLUS+ Online, is a robust website to assist you in the mitigation of risk relative to employment practices, directors and officers, fiduciary liability, cyber, crime, kidnap & ransom, and identity fraud exposures.

Highlights of Risk Management PLUS+ Online include:

  • Thousands of articles on a variety of risk management topics
  • Topical webinars and podcasts on current issues
  • Checklists to assist in managing risk
  • Web based training
  • Model Employee Handbook, including policies and forms for downloading or printing that reduce risks in the workplace.

The following Risk Management PLUS+ Online Registration Instructions contain easy, step-by-step instructions to register for this valuable tool. For more information, call 1-888-712-7667 and ask for your Risk Management PLUS+ Online representative. It's that simple.

Thank you for choosing Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance for your insurance needs. Travelers is a market leader in providing management liability and crime coverages that are specifically customized for your organization.

Instructions for Registration & Orientation to Risk Management PLUS+ Online®

Registration for Site Administrators:

The Site Administrator is the person in your organization who will oversee Risk Management PLUS+ Online for the organization. The Site Administrator is typically a person who leads human resources and/or financial functions or is responsible for legal matters pertaining to personnel. The Site Administrator may add other Site Administrators later to assist with their responsibilities. To register:

  1. Go to www.rmplusonline.com.
  2. In the Sign-In box, click Register.
3. Enter the password/passcode:
  1. Fill in the Registration Information and click Submit.
  2. Your organization is registered, and you are registered as Site Administrator.

Learning to Navigate the Site:

1.Go to www.rmplusonline.com. On each page, you will see a box outlined in blue that contains the instructions for use of that page.

2.If you have any questions, just click on Contact Us on the front page. Enter your question in the form provided, and the System Administrator will get back to you quickly with the answer.

3. You can also schedule a live walk-through of the site by sending a request for a walk-through via the contact link on the front page.

LTR-4107 Rev. 06-18

Page 1 of 1

© 2018 The Travelers Indemnity Company. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 19:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
