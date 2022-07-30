PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : Other Report or Announcement

registered investment company or series thereof as a BDC for this purpose) except for limited partners included solely by reason of the reference in Section 57(b) to Section 2(a)(3)(D).

"Co-InvestmentProgram" means the proposed co-investment program that would permit one or more Regulated Funds and/or one or more Affiliated Funds to participate in the same investment opportunities where such participation would otherwise be prohibited under Section 57(a)(4) and Rule 17d-1 by (a) co-investing with each other in securities issued by issuers in private placement transactions in which an Adviser negotiates terms in addition to price;8 and (b) making Follow-On Investments (as defined below).

"Co-InvestmentTransaction" means any transaction in which a Regulated Fund (or its Wholly-Owned Investment Sub) participated together with one or more Affiliated Funds and/or one or more other Regulated Funds in reliance on the Order.

"Disposition" means the sale, exchange, or other disposition of an interest in a security of an issuer.

"Eligible Directors" means, with respect to a Regulated Fund and a Potential Co-Investment Transaction, the members of the Regulated Fund's Board eligible to vote on that Potential Co-Investment Transaction under Section 57(o) of the Act (treating any registered investment company or series thereof as a BDC for this purpose).

"Follow-OnInvestment" means (i) with respect to a Regulated Fund, an additional investment in the same issuer in which the Regulated Fund is currently invested; or (ii) with respect to an Affiliated Fund, (X) an additional investment in the same issuer in which the Affiliated Fund and at least one Regulated Fund are currently invested; or

an investment in an issuer in which at least one Regulated Fund is currently invested but in which the Affiliated Fund does not currently have an investment. An investment in an issuer includes, but is not limited to, the exercise of warrants, conversion privileges or other rights to purchase securities of the issuer.

"Future Adviser" means any future investment adviser that (i) controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with PennantPark, (ii) (a) is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the "Advisers Act") or (b) is a relying adviser of an investment adviser that is registered under the Advisers Act and that controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, PennantPark, and (iii) is not a Regulated Fund or a subsidiary of a Regulated Fund.

"Future Regulated Fund" means a closed-end management investment company (a) that is registered under the Act or has elected to be regulated as a BDC, (b) whose investment adviser (and sub-adviser(s), if any) is an Adviser, and (c) that intends to participate in the Co-Investment Program.

"Independent Director" means a member of the Board of any relevant entity who is not an "interested person" as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Act. No Independent Director of a Regulated Fund (including any non- interested member of an Independent Party) will have a financial interest in any Co-Investment Transaction, other than indirectly through share ownership in one of the Regulated Funds.

"Independent Party" means, with respect to a BDC Downstream Fund, (i) if the BDC Downstream Fund has a board of directors (or the equivalent), the board or (ii) if the BDC Downstream Fund does not have a board of directors (or the equivalent), a transaction committee or advisory committee of the BDC Downstream Fund.

"JT No-ActionLetters" means SMC Capital, Inc., SEC No-Action Letter (pub. avail. Sept. 5, 1995) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, SEC No-Action Letter (pub. avail. June 7, 2000).

"Objectives and Strategies" means (i) with respect to any Regulated Fund other than a BDC Downstream Fund, its investment objectives and strategies, as described in its most current registration statement on Form N-2, other current filings with the Commission under the Securities Act or under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and its most current report to stockholders, and (ii) with respect to any BDC Downstream Fund, those

8The term "private placement transactions" means transactions in which the offer and sale of securities by the issuer are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").