PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : Other Report or Announcement

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED AUGUST 8, 2022

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

File No. 333-235532

Preliminary Prospectus Supplement

To the Prospectus dated January 29, 2020

4,000,000 Shares

Common Stock

This is a public offering of common stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. ("we", "our" or "us"). We are a Maryland corporation and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the 1940 Act. Our investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital. We seek to achieve our investment objectives by investing primarily in loans bearing variable rates of interest, or Floating Rate Loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. Our investments are typically rated below investment grade. Securities rated below investment grade are often referred to as "leveraged loans," "high yield" securities or "junk bonds" and are often higher risk compared to debt instruments that are rated above investment grade and have speculative characteristics. We are externally managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. PennantPark Investment Administration, LLC provides the administrative services necessary for us to operate.

We are offering for sale 4,000,000 shares of our common stock at a price of $ per share. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, and The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "PFLT". The last reported closing price for our common stock on the NYSE on August 5, 2022 was $12.91 per share. The net asset value of our common stock on June 30, 2022 was $12.21 per share.

This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain important information you should know before investing in our securities. Please read this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before you invest in our securities and keep them for future reference. We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information about us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. You may also obtain such information free of charge or make stockholder inquiries by contacting us in writing at 1691 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 by calling us collect at (212) 905-1000 or by visiting our website at www.pennantpark.com. Except for the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, the information on our website is not part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. The SEC also maintains a website at www.sec.govthat contains such information free of charge.

Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk, including the risk of leverage. Before buying any shares of our common stock, you should read the discussion of the material risks of investing in us described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and under similar headings in other documents that are filed with the SEC on or after the date hereof and incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

Shares of closed-end investment companies, including BDCs, frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, or NAV. If our shares trade at a discount to our NAV, it may increase the risk of loss for purchasers in this offering.