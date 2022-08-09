PennantPark Floating Rate Capital : Other Report or Announcement
Common Stock
This is a public offering of common stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. ("we", "our" or "us"). We are a Maryland corporation and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the 1940 Act. Our investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital. We seek to achieve our investment objectives by investing primarily in loans bearing variable rates of interest, or Floating Rate Loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. Our investments are typically rated below investment grade. Securities rated below investment grade are often referred to as "leveraged loans," "high yield" securities or "junk bonds" and are often higher risk compared to debt instruments that are rated above investment grade and have speculative characteristics. We are externally managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. PennantPark Investment Administration, LLC provides the administrative services necessary for us to operate.
We are offering for sale 4,000,000 shares of our common stock at a price of $ per share. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, and The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "PFLT". The last reported closing price for our common stock on the NYSE on August 5, 2022 was $12.91 per share. The net asset value of our common stock on June 30, 2022 was $12.21 per share.
This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain important information you should know before investing in our securities. Please read this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any free writing prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus before you invest in our securities and keep them for future reference. We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information about us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. You may also obtain such information free of charge or make stockholder inquiries by contacting us in writing at 1691 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 by calling us collect at (212) 905-1000 or by visiting our website at www.pennantpark.com. Except for the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, the information on our website is not part of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. The SEC also maintains a website at www.sec.govthat contains such information free of charge.
Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk, including the risk of leverage. Before buying any shares of our common stock, you should read the discussion of the material risks of investing in us described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form10-Q, this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and under similar headings in other documents that are filed with the SEC on or after the date hereof and incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
Shares of closed-end investment companies, including BDCs, frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, or NAV. If our shares trade at a discount to our NAV, it may increase the risk of loss for purchasers in this offering.
Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission, nor any other regulatory body, has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes specific details regarding the terms of this offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which provides general information about us and the securities we may offer from time to time, some of which may not apply to this offering. To the extent the information contained in this prospectus supplement differs from the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or the information included in any document filed prior to the date of this prospectus supplement and incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, the information in this prospectus supplement shall control. Generally, when we refer to this "prospectus", we are referring to both this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus combined, together with any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering or any exhibits and documents incorporated by reference. Please carefully read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus together with any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering and any exhibits and documents incorporated by reference before you make an investment decision.
YOU SHOULD RELY ONLY ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, INCLUDING ANY DOCUMENTS WE INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE HEREIN, THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS AND ANY FREE WRITING PROSPECTUS PREPARED BY OR ON BEHALF OF US THAT RELATES TO THIS OFFERING, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENTS WE INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE THEREIN. NEITHER WE NOR ANY UNDERWRITER HAS AUTHORIZED ANY OTHER PERSON TO PROVIDE YOU WITH DIFFERENT OR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO MAKE REPRESENTATIONS AS TO MATTERS NOT STATED IN THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS OR IN ANY FREE WRITING PROSPECTUS PREPARED BY OR ON BEHALF OF US THAT RELATES TO THIS OFFERING. WE TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR, AND CAN PROVIDE NO ASSURANCE AS TO THE RELIABILITY OF, ANY OTHER INFORMATION THAT OTHERS MAY GIVE YOU. IF ANYONE PROVIDES YOU WITH DIFFERENT OR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON IT. WE ARE NOT, AND THE UNDERWRITERS ARE NOT, MAKING AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES OF OUR COMMON STOCK IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED. YOU SHOULD ASSUME THAT THE INFORMATION APPEARING IN THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENTS WE INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE HEREIN, THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS AND ANY FREE WRITING PROSPECTUS, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENTS WE INCORPORATE BY REFERENCE THEREIN, ARE ACCURATE ONLY AS OF THEIR RESPECTIVE DATE, REGARDLESS OF THE TIME OF DELIVERY OF THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS, ANY FREE WRITING PROSPECTUS OR ANY SALES OF SHARES OF OUR COMMON STOCK. OUR BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND PROSPECTS MAY HAVE CHANGED SINCE THOSE DATES.
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY
This summary highlights some of the information in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. It is not complete and may not contain all of the information that you may want to consider in making an investment decision. References to our portfolio and investments include investments we make through our consolidated subsidiaries. Some of the statements in this prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus constitute forward-looking statements which apply to us and our consolidated subsidiaries, and relate to future events, future performance or future financial condition. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties on a consolidated basis and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including those factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and elsewhere in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You should read carefully the more detailed information set forth under "Risk Factors" and the other information included in this prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.
In this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Company," "we," "our" or "us" refer to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and its wholly- owned consolidated subsidiaries; "Funding I" refers to PennantPark Floating Rate Funding I, LLC; "PSSL" refers to PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, an unconsolidated joint venture; "PTSF" refers to PennantPark-TSO Senior Loan Fund, LP, an unconsolidated limited partnership; "PennantPark Investment Advisers" or "Investment Adviser" refer to PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC; "Administrator" refers to PennantPark Investment Administration, LLC; "2023 Notes" refers to our 4.3% Series A notes due 2023; "2026 Notes" refers to our 4.25% Notes due 2026; "1940 Act" refers to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; "Code" refers to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; "RIC" refers to a regulated investment company under the Code; "BDC" refers to a business development company under the 1940 Act; "Credit Facility" refers to our multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility, as amended from time to time, with Truist Bank and other lenders entered into on August 12, 2021; "Securitization Issuer" refers to PennantPark CLO I, Ltd.; "Securitization Issuers" refers to the Securitization Issuer and PennantPark CLO I, LLC; "Debt Securitization" refers to the $301.4 million term debt securitization completed by the Securitization Issuers; "2031 Asset-Backed Debt" refers to (i) the issuance of the Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, the Class A-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, the Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, the Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, the Class C-1 Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, the Class C-2 Notes Secured Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, and the Class D Secured Deferrable Floating Notes due 2031 and (ii) the borrowing of the Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031 by the Securitization Issuers in connection with the Debt Securitization; and "Depositor" refers to PennantPark CLO I Depositor, LLC. References to our portfolio, our investments, the Credit Facility, and our business include investments we make through our subsidiaries.
General Business of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a BDC whose objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital by investing primarily in Floating Rate Loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies.
We believe that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to a limited amount of capital available for such companies. We use the term "middle-market" to refer to companies with annual revenues between $50 million and $1 billion. Our investments are typically rated below investment grade. Securities rated below investment grade are often referred to as "leveraged loans," "high yield" securities or "junk bonds" and are often higher risk compared to debt instruments that are rated above investment grade and have speculative characteristics. However, when compared to junk bonds and other non-investment
