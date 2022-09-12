PennantPark Investment : Investor Presentation – June 30, 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies and results of our operations.

However, by their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause future company results to differ materially from these statements.

Forward-looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors such as fluctuations in interest rates and stock indices, the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political and regulatory conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events. The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The performance stated may have been due to extraordinary market conditions, which may not be duplicated in the future. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

We refer you to the list of risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, a copy of which may be obtained on our website at www.pennantpark.comor the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Specifically, an investment in our common stock involves significant risks, including the risk that the secondary market price of our common stock may decline from the offering price and may be less than our net asset value per share, as well as the risk that the price of our common stock in the secondary market may be highly volatile. Please see a discussion of these risks and other related risks in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - "Risks Relating to an Investment in Our Common Stock".

This is not a prospectus and should under no circumstances be understood to be an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security of PennantPark Investment Corporation or PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. These materials and the presentations of which they are a part, and the summaries contained herein, do not purport to be complete and no obligation to update or otherwise revise such information is being assumed. This presentation contains only such information as is set forth in our reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q and we direct you to these reports for further information on our business including investment objectives, risks and expenses.

2