06/30/2023

Important Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those suggested by this presentation due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of PennantPark Investment Corporation ("PNNT"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and PNNT assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, PNNT makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.

The following slides contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about PNNT. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. You should not view the past performance of PNNT, or information about the market, as indicative of PNNT's future results. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PNNT.

Established Credit Platform

$6.6 billion total Investable Capital Under Management 1

-

NYSE: "PNNT"

-

NYSE: "PFLT"

- IPO Date: April 2007

- IPO Date: April 2011

-

64% Secured Debt

-

86% Secured Debt

-

$1,076 million, total investments

-

$1,105 million, total investments

Established Investment Platform

  • PennantPark Investment Advisers founded 16 years ago before the Global
    Financial Crisis ("GFC")
  • A leading independent middle market credit platform providing strategic capital to growing companies in the core middle market
  • Cohesive, experienced team
  • Culture of building long-term trust

First Lien Senior

First Lien Senior

Secured Debt

Secured Debt

55%

86%

Subordinated

Debt

14%

Common &

Preferred Equity

22%

Second Lien Senior

Secured Debt

Second Lien Senior

9%

Secured Debt

<1%

Preferred and Common

Equity 14%

PNNT

  • Primary focus: opportunistic investing across the capital structure
  • Goal of capital preservation and attractive returns

1. As of 7/31/2023.

Investment Strategy Overview

Why PennantPark?

Core Middle

Floating-rate loans made to U.S.

companies with earnings of

Market Focus

$10 to $50 million

Stable and

Target profitable companies with

leading market positions, strong

Growing

management teams, and steady cash

Borrowers

flows

12 senior investment professionals average

Stable and

25+ years of industry experience and 11+ years

Experienced

together at PennantPark

Leadership Team

Emphasis on

Conservative underwriting targeting loans

Core Middle Market Potential Advantage:

  • Less competition as other lenders have moved up market
  • More time to conduct thorough diligence
  • Consistent yield premium over upper middle market and broadly-syndicated loans1
  • Lower average leverage multiples
  • Stronger covenant packages with tighter cushions
  • Monthly financial reporting
  • Improved control of downside outcomes with greater recovery rates

Capital

with low leverage multiples, substantial

Preservation

sponsor equity, and protective covenants

Upside

Selectively negotiate equity

co-investments to benefit from role as a

Participation

strategic lending partner

Long-term relationships with hundreds of

Extensive

middle market private equity sponsors;

Sourcing

closed deals with over 220 sponsors

Network

Lower Leverage2,3

7.1x

5.3x

4.2x

UMM /

Core Middle

PennantPark

BSL

Market

Higher Spreads2,3

S + 6.50%

S + 5.58%

S + 4.22%

UMM /

Core Middle

PennantPark

BSL

Market

Note: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Invested capital is at risk. Estimates regarding future investments are subject to change based upon market conditions and other factors.

  1. Please refer to slide entitled "Core Middle Market Advantage" for additional detail.
  2. Source: Refinitiv. As of December 2022. Core Middle Market defined as issuers with revenues of $500M and below, and total loan package of less than or equal to $500M. Upper Middle Market ("UMM") and Broadly Syndicated Loans ("BSL") are defined as syndicated or direct/clubbed deals that have either revenues or total loan package of $500M or greater.
  3. Represents the arithmetic average of leverage multiples and spreads for PennantPark's newly direct originated loans during Q4'2022.

Providing Value-Added Capital to Middle Market Borrowers

We target profitable, growing cash-flowing companies with $10 - $50 million of EBITDA

In many cases, PennantPark participates in a company's first round of institutional investment

Seek to act as a strategic partner to drive growth, and participate in upside through equity co-investments

Target Positive

Credit

Characteristics:

  • Leading market positions and significant competitive advantages
  • Established sponsors with track record of supporting portfolio companies
  • Proven management team with appropriate incentives
  • Low debt multiples and conservative loan-to- value ratios

Avoid Negative

Credit

Characteristics:

  • Asset-intensiveoperations requiring capital expenditures
  • Cyclical end markets or exposure to commodity price volatility
  • Volatile or lumpy cash flows, or highly concentrated customer base
  • Undifferentiated product or services with low profit margins

Five Key Industries of Expertise:

Healthcare

  • High quality providers with reasonable prices
  • Favorable reimbursement environment
  • Solid infrastructure and IT systems
  • Sustained organic growth and accretive M&A

Government

Software &

Services

Technology

Diverse government

Tailwinds from digital

contract portfolio

transformation

Mission critical services

Value-added functions with

Alignment with government

high switching costs

funding

Recurring cash flows models

Track record of winning new

Accretive acquisition

business and re-compete

opportunities

contracts

Consumer

  • Strong brands with differentiated value proposition
  • Benefit from migration to e- commerce
  • Relationships with retail winners
  • Avoidance of fad risk

Business

Services

  • Integral to customers' business processes
  • Demonstrable value added for customers
  • Leading technologies with increasing adoption
  • Capitalize on increasing outsourcing trends

Note: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Invested capital is at risk.

