06/30/2023
Important Notice
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those suggested by this presentation due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of PennantPark Investment Corporation ("PNNT"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and PNNT assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.
Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, PNNT makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.
The following slides contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about PNNT. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. You should not view the past performance of PNNT, or information about the market, as indicative of PNNT's future results. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PNNT.
2
Established Credit Platform
$6.6 billion total Investable Capital Under Management 1
-
NYSE: "PNNT"
-
NYSE: "PFLT"
- IPO Date: April 2007
- IPO Date: April 2011
-
64% Secured Debt
-
86% Secured Debt
-
$1,076 million, total investments
-
$1,105 million, total investments
Established Investment Platform
- PennantPark Investment Advisers founded 16 years ago before the Global
Financial Crisis ("GFC")
- A leading independent middle market credit platform providing strategic capital to growing companies in the core middle market
- Cohesive, experienced team
- Culture of building long-term trust
First Lien Senior
First Lien Senior
Secured Debt
Secured Debt
55%
86%
Subordinated
Debt
14%
Common &
Preferred Equity
22%
Second Lien Senior
Secured Debt
Second Lien Senior
9%
Secured Debt
<1%
Preferred and Common
Equity 14%
PNNT
- Primary focus: opportunistic investing across the capital structure
- Goal of capital preservation and attractive returns
1. As of 7/31/2023.
3
Investment Strategy Overview
Why PennantPark?
Core Middle
Floating-rate loans made to U.S.
companies with earnings of
Market Focus
$10 to $50 million
Stable and
Target profitable companies with
leading market positions, strong
Growing
management teams, and steady cash
Borrowers
flows
12 senior investment professionals average
Stable and
25+ years of industry experience and 11+ years
Experienced
together at PennantPark
Leadership Team
Emphasis on
Conservative underwriting targeting loans
Core Middle Market Potential Advantage:
- Less competition as other lenders have moved up market
- More time to conduct thorough diligence
- Consistent yield premium over upper middle market and broadly-syndicated loans1
- Lower average leverage multiples
- Stronger covenant packages with tighter cushions
- Monthly financial reporting
- Improved control of downside outcomes with greater recovery rates
Capital
with low leverage multiples, substantial
Preservation
sponsor equity, and protective covenants
Upside
Selectively negotiate equity
co-investments to benefit from role as a
Participation
strategic lending partner
Long-term relationships with hundreds of
Extensive
middle market private equity sponsors;
Sourcing
closed deals with over 220 sponsors
Network
Lower Leverage2,3
7.1x
5.3x
4.2x
UMM /
Core Middle
PennantPark
BSL
Market
Higher Spreads2,3
S + 6.50%
S + 5.58%
S + 4.22%
UMM /
Core Middle
PennantPark
BSL
Market
Note: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Invested capital is at risk. Estimates regarding future investments are subject to change based upon market conditions and other factors.
- Please refer to slide entitled "Core Middle Market Advantage" for additional detail.
- Source: Refinitiv. As of December 2022. Core Middle Market defined as issuers with revenues of $500M and below, and total loan package of less than or equal to $500M. Upper Middle Market ("UMM") and Broadly Syndicated Loans ("BSL") are defined as syndicated or direct/clubbed deals that have either revenues or total loan package of $500M or greater.
- Represents the arithmetic average of leverage multiples and spreads for PennantPark's newly direct originated loans during Q4'2022.
4
Providing Value-Added Capital to Middle Market Borrowers
We target profitable, growing cash-flowing companies with $10 - $50 million of EBITDA
In many cases, PennantPark participates in a company's first round of institutional investment
Seek to act as a strategic partner to drive growth, and participate in upside through equity co-investments
Target Positive
Credit
Characteristics:
- Leading market positions and significant competitive advantages
- Established sponsors with track record of supporting portfolio companies
- Proven management team with appropriate incentives
- Low debt multiples and conservative loan-to- value ratios
Avoid Negative
Credit
Characteristics:
- Asset-intensiveoperations requiring capital expenditures
- Cyclical end markets or exposure to commodity price volatility
- Volatile or lumpy cash flows, or highly concentrated customer base
- Undifferentiated product or services with low profit margins
Five Key Industries of Expertise:
Healthcare
- High quality providers with reasonable prices
- Favorable reimbursement environment
- Solid infrastructure and IT systems
- Sustained organic growth and accretive M&A
Government
Software &
Services
Technology
•
Diverse government
•
Tailwinds from digital
contract portfolio
transformation
•
Mission critical services
•
Value-added functions with
•
Alignment with government
high switching costs
funding
•
Recurring cash flows models
•
Track record of winning new
•
Accretive acquisition
business and re-compete
opportunities
contracts
Consumer
- Strong brands with differentiated value proposition
- Benefit from migration to e- commerce
- Relationships with retail winners
- Avoidance of fad risk
Business
Services
- Integral to customers' business processes
- Demonstrable value added for customers
- Leading technologies with increasing adoption
- Capitalize on increasing outsourcing trends
Note: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Invested capital is at risk.
5
