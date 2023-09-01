Important Notice

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those suggested by this presentation due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of PennantPark Investment Corporation ("PNNT"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and PNNT assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Certain information discussed in this presentation (including information relating to portfolio companies) was derived from third party sources and has not been independently verified and, accordingly, PNNT makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information.

The following slides contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about PNNT. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of our SEC filings and other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. You should not view the past performance of PNNT, or information about the market, as indicative of PNNT's future results. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PNNT.

2