Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

Date:27.04.2022 Place: Hyderabad
|
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services Listing Department,
PJ Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001, India Scrip Code: 513228
|
National Stock Exchange of India Listing Department,
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India
Scrip Code: PENIND
Sir/Madam,
Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")
With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 27.04.2022.
|
Name of the Broker
|
Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on 27.04.2022
|
Total shares bought back
|
Average Price of Acquisition
(Rs.)*
|
BSE
|
NSE
|
R.L.P. Securities Private Limited
|
0
|
10,000
|
40.10
|
Total (A)
|
0
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B)
|
177,000
|
Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
|
0
|
Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
|
0
|
Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)
|
0
|
Total Equity Shares bought back as on 27.04.2022 (A) +(B) - (E)
|
187,000
Average Price of Acquisition
Notes:
3. Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 27.04.2022.
4. The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.
Disclaimer
Pennar Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:10 UTC.