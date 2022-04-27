Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Pennar Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513228   INE932A01024

PENNAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(513228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-25
40.20 INR   -1.23%
07:25aPENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/25PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/22PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

04/27/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date:27.04.2022 Place: Hyderabad

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Listing Department,

PJ Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001, India Scrip Code: 513228

National Stock Exchange of India Listing Department,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India

Scrip Code: PENIND

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")

With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 27.04.2022.

Name of the Broker

Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on 27.04.2022

Total shares bought back

Average Price of Acquisition

(Rs.)*

BSE

NSE

R.L.P. Securities Private Limited

0

10,000

40.10

Total (A)

0

10,000

10,000

Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B)

177,000

Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)

0

Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)

0

Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)

0

Total Equity Shares bought back as on 27.04.2022 (A) +(B) - (E)

187,000

Average Price of Acquisition

Notes:

  • 1. *Excludes Transaction Costs

  • 2. Previous reporting period is the day before the current reporting date when the Company has last filed report on Equity Shares bought back- 26.04.2022

3. Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 27.04.2022.

4. The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.

Disclaimer

Pennar Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENNAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
07:25aPENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/25PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/22PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/20PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/19Pennar Industries Receives Orders Worth Over $65 Million
MT
04/19Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth INR 4.98 Billion
CI
04/18PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
04/05Pennar Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Bharati Jacob as Independent Directo..
CI
03/25PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
03/09Pennar Industries Board Approves Proposed Buyback of Shares
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 254 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2021 25,4 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net Debt 2021 5 588 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 705 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 718
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart PENNAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pennar Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aditya Narsing Rao Joginapally Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Potluri Rao Venkateswara Joint Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Jammulamadaka S. K. Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Venkata Nrupender R. Joginapalli Executive Chairman
Neelagiri Dayasagar Rao Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.82%74
VINCI-0.12%55 501
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%37 423
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.32%31 146
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.85%23 514
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%19 971