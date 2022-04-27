Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

Date:27.04.2022 Place: Hyderabad

BSE Limited Department of Corporate Services Listing Department, PJ Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001, India Scrip Code: 513228 National Stock Exchange of India Listing Department, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India Scrip Code: PENIND

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")

With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 27.04.2022.

Name of the Broker Number of Equity Shares Bought Back on 27.04.2022 Total shares bought back Average Price of Acquisition (Rs.)* BSE NSE R.L.P. Securities Private Limited 0 10,000 40.10 Total (A) 0 10,000 10,000 Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B) 177,000 Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C) 0 Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D) 0 Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E) 0 Total Equity Shares bought back as on 27.04.2022 (A) +(B) - (E) 187,000

Average Price of Acquisition

Notes:

1. *Excludes Transaction Costs

2. Previous reporting period is the day before the current reporting date when the Company has last filed report on Equity Shares bought back- 26.04.2022

3. Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 27.04.2022.

4. The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.