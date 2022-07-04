Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")
With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 04.07.2022.
Number of Equity Shares Bought Back
Average Price
on
Total shares
Name of the Broker
of Acquisition
04.07.2022
bought back
(Rs.)*
BSE
NSE
R.L.P. Securities Private
0
55,000
37.28
Limited
Total (A)
0
55,000
55,000
Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B)
20,50,000
Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
0
Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
0
Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)
0
Total Equity Shares bought back as on 04.07.2022 (A) +(B) - (E)
21,05,000
Notes:
*Excludes Transaction Costs
Previous reporting period is the day before the current reporting date when the Company has last filed report on Equity Shares bought back- 01.07.2022
Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 04.07.2022.
The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.
Pennar Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.