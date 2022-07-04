Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Pennar Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513228   INE932A01024

PENNAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(513228)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
37.10 INR   +0.41%
11:03aPENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
06/24PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
06/20PENNAR INDUSTRIES : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
Summary 
Summary

Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

07/04/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Date:04.07.2022

Place: Hyderabad

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G,

PJ Tower, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400001, India

Mumbai 400051, India

Scrip Code: 513228

Scrip Code: PENIND

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")

With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 04.07.2022.

Number of Equity Shares Bought Back

Average Price

on

Total shares

Name of the Broker

of Acquisition

04.07.2022

bought back

(Rs.)*

BSE

NSE

R.L.P. Securities Private

0

55,000

37.28

Limited

Total (A)

0

55,000

55,000

Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B)

20,50,000

Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)

0

Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)

0

Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)

0

Total Equity Shares bought back as on 04.07.2022 (A) +(B) - (E)

21,05,000

Notes:

  1. *Excludes Transaction Costs
  2. Previous reporting period is the day before the current reporting date when the Company has last filed report on Equity Shares bought back- 01.07.2022
  3. Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 04.07.2022.
  4. The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.

Disclaimer

Pennar Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
