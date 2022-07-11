Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

Date:11.07.2022

Place: Hyderabad

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Department of Corporate Services Listing Department, Listing Department, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G, PJ Tower, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400001, India Mumbai 400051, India Scrip Code: 513228 Scrip Code: PENIND

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")

With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 11.07.2022.

Number of Equity Shares Bought Back Average Price on Total shares Name of the Broker of Acquisition 11.07.2022 bought back (Rs.)* BSE NSE R.L.P. Securities Private 0 50,000 39.15 Limited Total (A) 0 50,000 50,000 Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B) 23,90,000 Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C) 0 Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D) 0 Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E) 0 Total Equity Shares bought back as on 11.07.2022 (A) +(B) - (E) 24,40,000

Notes: