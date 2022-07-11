Pennar Industries : Daily Buy Back of securities

Date:11.07.2022
Place: Hyderabad
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India
Department of Corporate Services
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G,
PJ Tower, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400001, India
Mumbai 400051, India
Scrip Code: 513228
Scrip Code: PENIND
Sir/Madam,
Sub: Buy Back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each (the "Equity Shares") of Pennar Industries Limited (the "Company") under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")
With reference to the captioned subject matter, the Company hereby submits the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buy-Back Regulations regarding the Equity Shares bought-back on 11.07.2022.
Number of Equity Shares Bought Back
|
Average Price
on
Total shares
Name of the Broker
of Acquisition
11.07.2022
bought back
(Rs.)*
BSE
NSE
R.L.P. Securities Private
0
50,000
39.15
Limited
Total (A)
0
50,000
50,000
Cumulative Equity Shares bought as on Yesterday (B)
23,90,000
Less: Quantity Closed Out Today (C)
|
0
Quantity Closed Out as on Yesterday (D)
0
Total Quantity closed out (C+D=E)
0
Total Equity Shares bought back as on 11.07.2022 (A) +(B) - (E)
24,40,000
Notes:
-
*Excludes Transaction Costs.
-
Previous reporting period is the day before the current reporting date when the Company has last filed report on Equity Shares bought back- 08.07.2022.
-
Current reporting period is the day on which this report is being filed with the stock exchanges, being 11.07.2022.
-
The above information is subject to settlement as per the existing rules for secondary market transactions of the Stock Exchanges and verification of Equity Shares bought back, where applicable.
