    PNN   CA7082701037

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(PNN)
Pennine Petroleum : Earn-in agreement signed with gold producer; $500,000 private placement announced

12/03/2021 | 12:42pm EST
CALGARY, Canada (Dec. 3, 2021) - Pennine Petroleum Corporation ("Pennine" or "the Corporation") (TSX-V: PNN) announces the signing of an Earn-in Agreement and a Private Placement to raise $500,000.

Earn-in Agreement

As announced on February 17, 2021, Pennine has been investigating projects in the mining sector. These efforts are based on the reality that there are currently more business opportunities in mining than exist in the junior oil and gas sector. Pennine is therefore pleased to announce it has signed an Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Techshed Investments (Private) Limited which owns and operates a producing gold mine in Zimbabwe. The mine, located 15km from the city of Bulawayo, has installed capacity to process 40 tonnes of ore per day but, due to capital constraints, is currently processing less than half that amount. By addressing those capital constraints Pennine can almost immediately start earning a return on its investment in operations.

Private Placement

As stated above, the Agreement is also subject to financing and Pennine is therefore pleased to announce that the Corporation will be undertaking a non-brokered financing of up to 20 million Units for proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is offered at $0.025 and comprises one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with an exercise price of $0.05, exercisable for a period of one year from closing of the Offering.

See full release in PDF format

Disclaimer

Pennine Petroleum Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 -0,39 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net Debt 2020 0,55 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,02 M 3,92 M 3,91 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
EV / Sales 2020 96,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Paul Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neville Desmond Smith Chief Financial Officer
Raymond H. Gertz Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffrey Walter Saxinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.19%93 988
EOG RESOURCES, INC.73.57%50 645
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED69.07%47 528
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 683
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.04%43 214