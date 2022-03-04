Pennine Petroleum : Update on conditional approval of earn-in agreement

Log in
03/04/2022
Update on conditional approval of earn-in agreement

CALGARY, Canada (March 4, 2022)-Pennine Petroleum Corporation ("Pennine" or "the Corporation") (TSX-V: PNN) provides an update on the status of the previously announced Conditional Approval of the Earn-in Agreement, and on the Private Placement.

Earn-in agreement

As announced on January 17, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") granted Pennine Conditional Approval of the Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") signed with Techshed Investments (Private) Limited which owns and operates a producing gold mine in Zimbabwe.

Final Acceptance of the Agreement was conditional on Pennine satisfying the filing requirements outlined in Section 5 of the Exchange's Policy 5.3. Having submitted the required information, the Corporation is now addressing comments raised by the Exchange in respect of the NI 43-101 technical report (the "Report") on the property and expects to be able to submit a revised report shortly.

Private placement

Given the ongoing review of the Section 5 documentation, Pennine has also requested a further extension of the Closing of the Offering from Feb. 28, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and the Corporation expects this extension will be approved by the Exchange when they issue Final Acceptance of the Agreement.

