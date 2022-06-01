Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pennine Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNN   CA7082701037

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(PNN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 01:06:42 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
11:32aPENNINE PETROLEUM : is now Pambili Natural Resources Corporation
PU
05/02IIROC Trading Resumption - PNN
AQ
04/29Pennine Petroleum Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pennine Petroleum : is now Pambili Natural Resources Corporation

06/01/2022 | 11:32am EDT
CALGARY, Canada (June 1, 2022)-In keeping with its change of direction from oil and gas to the pursuit of mining opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, Pennine Petroleum Corporation ("Pennine" or " Corporation") (TSX-V: PNN) is pleased to announce the change of its company name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation, effective at the opening of market trading on June 2, 2022. The symbol "PNN" remains unchanged and the CUSIP number is 69764T107.

"The completion of the agreement with Techshed Investments (Pvt) Limited, announced on April 28, 2022, marked a change of direction for the Corporation and, as such, it was felt that the new beginning warranted a new name that better reflects the future of the Corporation," said Jon Harris, Pambili's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Pambili means 'forward' in the Ndebele language, and we feel that this encapsulates our new direction into mining ventures in Southern Africa."

Read or download the full news release in PDF format

Disclaimer

Pennine Petroleum Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3,32 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Paul Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neville Desmond Smith Chief Financial Officer
Raymond H. Gertz Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffrey Walter Saxinger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.00%3
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.67%142 591
EOG RESOURCES, INC.54.18%80 219
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED56.61%76 336
CNOOC LIMITED54.67%75 404
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.82%67 250