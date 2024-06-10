PENNON GROUP PLC (THE "COMPANY")

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2024 & NOTICE OF MEETING 2024

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 (the "Annual Report") and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (the "Notice of Meeting") have been published on the Company's website and are available to view at www.pennon-group.co.uk/investor-information/shareholder-services/general-meetings. A hard copy version of the Annual Report, Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 (R) and 9.6.3 (R) the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Annual Report

Notice of Meeting

Form of Proxy for the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Notice of Availability 2024

The Company will hold its AGM at Peninsula House, Rydon Lane, Exeter, EX2 7HR on Wednesday, 24th July 2024 at 10:00am. Further information regarding how to register your attendance at the AGM, safety and security arrangements, live webcast, asking questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 6.3.5R (1A), the information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Full Year Results 2023/2024 announcement released on 21st May 2024 and in the Annual Report, which will shortly be available for inspection at the NSM.

Andrew Garard

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

10th June 2024

Annual Report and Accounts 2024