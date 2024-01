Pennon Group plc is focused on the provision of essential utility services and environmental infrastructure. The Company's business is operated through three principal subsidiaries: South West Water Limited, Bristol Water Group and Pennon Water Services Limited. Its core business includes water and wastewater, and water retail services. Its segments include water and non-household retail. The water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by Southwest Water and the regulated water services undertaken by Bristol Water. The non-household retail business reflects the services provided by Pennon Water Services. It provides water and wastewater services in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Dorset and Somerset and water only services in parts of Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Bristol City, North Somerset and areas of Bath, Northeast Somerset and South Gloucestershire. It provides water retail services to non-household customer accounts across Great Britain.

Sector Water Utilities