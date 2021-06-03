Log in
    PNN   GB00B18V8630

PENNON GROUP PLC

(PNN)
Pennon : UK's Pennon snaps up Bristol Waters for 425 million pounds, unveils special dividend

06/03/2021 | 03:46am EDT
(Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group has bought smaller peer Bristol Water for 425 million pounds ($601 million), calling the acquisition an attractive opportunity to expand the capabilities of its South West water unit.

The company on Thursday also set a special dividend of 1.5 billion pounds for shareholders and announced a share buyback programme worth up to 400 million pounds.

Shares of Pennon were up 4.2% at 1,113.5 pence in early trading.

Pennon in March had said it would make a "substantial" return of capital to shareholders using proceeds from the 4.2-billion-pound sale of its unit Viridor.

The company on Thursday posted a 14.2% fall in underlying profit before tax to 157 million pounds for the year ended March 31, as demand fell during COVID-19 lockdowns. The result was in line with its expectations.

It also said its dividend base in 2021/22 should grow by 9% thanks to earnings from Bristol Water.

($1 = 0.7066 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 616 M 872 M 872 M
Net income 2021 1 858 M 2 629 M 2 629 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,44x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 4 504 M 6 387 M 6 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends PENNON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 082,21 GBX
Last Close Price 1 068,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan Jane Davy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boote Group Finance Director & Director
Gillian Ann Rider Chairman
Neil Cooper Senior Independent Director
Iain Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNON GROUP PLC12.47%6 387
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT29.09%17 896
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.0.27%11 592
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC12.57%9 743
SEVERN TRENT PLC8.43%8 794
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-11.95%5 279