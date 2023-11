November 29, 2023 at 02:29 am EST

(Reuters) - Pennon reported on Wednesday a drop in its first-half profit, pulled down by higher input costs, although pricier consumer bills lifted the British water company's revenue from year-ago levels.

The parent firm of South West Water posted an adjusted pre-tax profit of 9.1 million pounds ($11.6 million) for the six-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with 22.5 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

