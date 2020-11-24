Log in
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

(PWOD)
11/24 05:27:44 pm
25.8400 USD   +0.98%
Penns Woods Bancorp : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

11/24/2020 | 11:23am EST
Williamsport, PA - November 24, 2020 Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record December 8, 2020.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701

(570) 322-1111

(888) 412-5772

pwod@pwod.com

www.pwod.com

Disclaimer

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 16:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
