Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $8.8 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by a increase in net interest income of $1.1 million and $577,000 as the cost of funds has stabilized, which led to a 14 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 by negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of negative provisions for credit losses for all periods is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs contributed to the recognition of the negative provisions for credit losses.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.22, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 and $1.25 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

Annualized return on average assets was 97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Annualized return on average equity was 12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 9.53% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.37% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations ("core earnings"), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.23, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2023 were $0.60 and $1.26. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.98% and 11.15%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% and 9.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.72%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% and 10.44% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.83% and 2.75% respectively, compared to 2.77% and 2.92% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 74 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the six month period was driven by a 120 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The FOMC rate increases enacted over the past several years contributed to the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 86 bps and 120 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.1 million and $580,000 in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 115 bps and 137 bps or $4.0 million and $8.6 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the FOMC rate actions, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 119 bps and 150 bps, respectively, or $2.8 million and $6.0 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning assets portfolio compared to the same periods in 2023. The average loan portfolio balance increased $120.8 million and $153.0 million for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 73 bps and 76 bps resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $4.7 million and $10.5 million for the periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 78 bps and 79 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase of taxable equivalent interest income of $434,000 and $897,000, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $99.3 million compared to June 30, 2023. Net loans increased $97.2 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $11.4 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $13.1 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields prior to anticipated FOMC actions to reduce interest rates. The decrease in total borrowings of $19.6 million to $363.5 million at June 30, 2024 was the result of increased utilization of brokered deposits which replaced short-term borrowings.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 from 0.24% at June 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.3 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $396,000 and $16,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $15.5 million at June 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $94.3 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.8 million to $461.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $109.2 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $84.0 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $41.3 million from June 20,2023 to June 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $22.7 million to $197.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $8.3 million in capital during the second half of 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 11,036 and 21,976 shares for net proceeds of $222,000 and $427,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and six months ended June 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.1 million at June 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $6.3 million at June 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $9.8 million at June 30, 2023 coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.4 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $26.13 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.69 at June 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at June 30, 2024 and 8.17% at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $23.93 at June 30, 2024 compared to $22.32 at June 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

