Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $15.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.16.
Highlights
Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million and $15.2 million, respectively compared to $2.8 million and $15.7 million for the same periods of 2019. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $91,000 (from a gain of $386,000 to a gain of $295,000) for the three month period and an increase in securities gains of $679,000 (from a gain of $591,000 to a gain of $1,270,000) for the twelve month period. Impacting the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was a write down of assets held for sale and a loss on sale of premises and equipment that totaled $949,000.
Gain on sale of loans increased $719,000 and $2.4 million, respectfully, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, to $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, compared to $508,000 and $1.8 million for the 2019 periods. The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.
The provision for loan losses decreased $1.1 million and $110,000, respectfully, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, to $585,000 and $2.6 million, respectively, compared to $1.7 million and $2.7 million for the 2019 periods. The higher provision during the 2019 periods was primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that had become non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision during 2020 remained elevated due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.55 and $2.16, respectively. Basic earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $0.40 and $2.23, respectively, with diluted earnings per share of $0.39 and $2.20, respectively.
Return on average assets was 0.85% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.68% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% for the corresponding period of 2019.
Return on average equity was 9.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 7.22% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 9.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.54% for the corresponding period of 2019.
COVID-19 Activity
Approximately one third of employees working remotely.
As of December 31, 2020, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $8.7 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.
All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.
Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.
Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through December 2020.
Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at December 31, 2020 total $11.2 million.
Net Income
Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings were $13.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.1 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.51 basic and diluted, compared to $0.35 basic and $0.33 diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $1.98 basic and diluted, compared to $2.14 basic and $2.12 diluted for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.79% and 8.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.59% and 6.23% for the corresponding period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.78% and 8.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.90% and 10.14% for the corresponding period of 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was 2.81% and 2.94%, compared to 3.22% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 28 and 16 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 80 and 65 bps, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased over the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and these rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.
Assets
Total assets increased $169.3 million to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $13.1 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020. The investment portfolio increased $15.5 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.77% at December 31, 2020 from 0.92% at December 31, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $10.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $12.4 million at December 31, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $211,000 and $716,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2019.
Deposits
Deposits increased $170.4 million to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $114.6 million to $449.4 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis during 2020 has been on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $9.2 million to $164.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $2.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $882,000 at December 31, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $2.5 million at December 31, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $4.7 million at December 31, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $364,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.27 at December 31, 2020 compared to $22.01 at December 31, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.95% at December 31, 2020 compared to 9.31% at December 31, 2019. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $1.28 per share and $1.26 per share, respectively.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.
Contact:
Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
110 Reynolds Street
Williamsport, PA 17702
570-322-1111
e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)
2020
2019
% Change
ASSETS:
Noninterest-bearing balances
$
31,821
$
24,725
28.70
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
181,537
23,864
660.71
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
213,358
48,589
339.11
%
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
162,261
148,619
9.18
%
Investment equity securities, at fair value
1,288
1,261
2.14
%
Investment securities, trading
40
51
(21.57
)
%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value
15,377
13,528
13.67
%
Loans held for sale
5,239
4,232
23.79
%
Loans
1,344,327
1,355,544
(0.83
)
%
Allowance for loan losses
(13,803
)
(11,894
)
16.05
%
Loans, net
1,330,524
1,343,650
(0.98
)
%
Premises and equipment, net
32,702
32,929
(0.69
)
%
Accrued interest receivable
8,394
5,246
60.01
%
Bank-owned life insurance
33,638
29,253
14.99
%
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
—
%
Intangibles
671
898
(25.28
)
%
Operating lease right of use asset
3,136
4,154
(24.51
)
%
Deferred tax asset
2,526
3,338
(24.33
)
%
Other assets
8,385
12,471
(32.76
)
%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,834,643
$
1,665,323
10.17
%
LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,045,086
$
989,259
5.64
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
449,357
334,746
34.24
%
Total deposits
1,494,443
1,324,005
12.87
%
Short-term borrowings
5,244
4,920
6.59
%
Long-term borrowings
153,475
161,920
(5.22
)
%
Accrued interest payable
1,112
1,671
(33.45
)
%
Operating lease liability
3,175
4,170
(23.86
)
%
Other liabilities
13,048
13,655
(4.45
)
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,670,497
1,510,341
10.60
%
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
—
—
n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,532,576 and 7,520,740 shares issued; 7,052,351 and 7,040,515 shares outstanding
41,847
41,782
0.16
%
Additional paid-in capital
52,523
51,487
2.01
%
Retained earnings
82,769
76,583
8.08
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities
4,714
2,455
92.02
%
Defined benefit plan
(5,596
)
(5,232
)
(6.96
)
%
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225
(12,115
)
(12,115
)
—
%
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
164,142
154,960
5.93
%
Non-controlling interest
4
22
(81.82
)
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
164,146
154,982
5.91
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,834,643
$
1,665,323
10.17
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans including fees
$
13,814
$
14,789
(6.59
)
%
$
57,217
$
60,384
(5.24
)
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
820
1,098
(25.32
)
%
3,778
3,997
(5.48
)
%
Tax-exempt
166
140
18.57
%
650
660
(1.52
)
%
Dividend and other interest income
246
388
(36.60
)
%
993
1,733
(42.70
)
%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
15,046
16,415
(8.34
)
%
62,638
66,774
(6.19
)
%
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
2,159
3,107
(30.51
)
%
10,565
11,443
(7.67
)
%
Short-term borrowings
6
3
100.00
%
43
793
(94.58
)
%
Long-term borrowings
914
984
(7.11
)
%
3,807
3,723
2.26
%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
3,079
4,094
(24.79
)
%
14,415
15,959
(9.67
)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME
11,967
12,321
(2.87
)
%
48,223
50,815
(5.10
)
%
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
585
1,700
(65.59
)
%
2,625
2,735
(4.02
)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
11,382
10,621
7.17
%
45,598
48,080
(5.16
)
%
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
441
635
(30.55
)
%
1,690
2,411
(29.90
)
%
Debt securities gains, available for sale
372
440
(15.45
)
%
1,592
640
148.75
%
Equity securities (losses) gains
(3
)
74
(104.05
)
%
27
89
(69.66
)
%
Securities gains (losses), trading
5
(25
)
120.00
%
(11
)
19
(157.89
)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
161
140
15.00
%
653
574
13.76
%
Gain on sale of loans
1,227
508
141.54
%
4,148
1,754
136.49
%
Insurance commissions
96
87
10.34
%
416
433
(3.93
)
%
Brokerage commissions
191
326
(41.41
)
%
970
1,358
(28.57
)
%
Debit card income
344
346
(0.58
)
%
1,280
1,378
(7.11
)
%
Other
241
376
(35.90
)
%
1,403
1,796
(21.88
)
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
3,075
2,907
5.78
%
12,168
10,452
16.42
%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,270
5,317
(0.88
)
%
21,632
21,829
(0.90
)
%
Occupancy
723
627
15.31
%
2,650
2,712
(2.29
)
%
Furniture and equipment
886
827
7.13
%
3,411
3,248
5.02
%
Software amortization
235
242
(2.89
)
%
978
871
12.28
%
Pennsylvania shares tax
341
285
19.65
%
1,289
1,148
12.28
%
Professional fees
474
640
(25.94
)
%
2,362
2,474
(4.53
)
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
289
97
197.94
%
939
578
62.46
%
Write down of assets held for sale
—
475
(100.00
)
%
—
475
(100.00
)
%
Loss on sale of premises and equipment
—
474
(100.00
)
%
—
474
(100.00
)
%
Marketing
91
192
(52.60
)
%
261
425
(38.59
)
%
Intangible amortization
53
62
(14.52
)
%
227
264
(14.02
)
%
Other
1,278
1,056
21.02
%
5,319
5,210
2.09
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
9,640
10,294
(6.35
)
%
39,068
39,708
(1.61
)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
4,817
3,234
48.95
%
18,698
18,824
(0.67
)
%
INCOME TAX PROVISION
911
397
129.47
%
3,474
3,138
10.71
%
NET INCOME
$
3,906
$
2,837
37.68
%
$
15,224
$
15,686
(2.95
)
%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
5
4
25.00
%
18
14
28.57
%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
$
3,901
$
2,833
37.70
%
$
15,206
$
15,672
(2.97
)
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.55
$
0.40
37.50
%
$
2.16
$
2.23
(3.14
)
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.55
$
0.39
41.03
%
$
2.16
$
2.20
(1.82
)
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
7,050,389
7,039,968
0.15
%
7,044,542
7,038,714
0.08
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
7,050,389
7,338,468
(3.93
)
%
7,044,542
7,113,339
(0.97
)
%
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
$
0.32
$
0.32
—
%
$
1.28
$
1.26
1.59
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
42,882
$
303
2.81
%
$
55,727
$
446
3.21
%
All other loans
1,304,521
13,575
4.14
%
1,306,203
14,437
4.43
%
Total loans
1,347,403
13,878
4.10
%
1,361,930
14,883
4.38
%
Taxable securities
140,074
1,048
3.04
%
145,273
1,372
3.83
%
Tax-exempt securities
33,187
210
2.57
%
22,406
177
3.20
%
Total securities
173,261
1,258
2.95
%
167,679
1,549
3.75
%
Interest-bearing deposits
183,428
18
0.04
%
30,393
207
1.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,704,092
15,154
3.54
%
1,560,002
16,639
4.26
%
Other assets
123,352
108,235
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,827,444
$
1,668,237
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
206,563
47
0.09
%
$
172,573
69
0.16
%
Super Now deposits
271,600
433
0.63
%
216,535
445
0.82
%
Money market deposits
277,980
304
0.44
%
229,486
535
0.94
%
Time deposits
285,281
1,375
1.92
%
375,838
2,058
2.20
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,041,424
2,159
0.82
%
994,432
3,107
1.25
%
Short-term borrowings
11,068
6
0.29
%
4,781
3
0.25
%
Long-term borrowings
153,506
914
2.50
%
162,241
984
2.30
%
Total borrowings
164,574
920
2.35
%
167,022
987
2.24
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,205,998
3,079
1.03
%
1,161,454
4,094
1.39
%
Demand deposits
439,841
329,873
Other liabilities
18,218
19,693
Shareholders’ equity
163,387
157,217
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,827,444
$
1,668,237
Interest rate spread
2.51
%
2.87
%
Net interest income/margin
$
12,075
2.81
%
$
12,545
3.22
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
15,046
$
16,415
Total interest expense
3,079
4,094
Net interest income
11,967
12,321
Tax equivalent adjustment
108
224
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
12,075
$
12,545
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
45,650
$
1,441
3.16
%
$
66,435
$
2,038
3.07
%
All other loans
1,304,209
56,079
4.30
%
1,309,806
58,774
4.49
%
Total loans
1,349,859
57,520
4.26
%
1,376,241
60,812
4.42
%
Taxable securities
142,714
4,630
3.30
%
134,935
5,306
3.99
%
Tax-exempt securities
28,973
823
2.89
%
25,702
835
3.29
%
Total securities
171,687
5,453
3.23
%
160,637
6,141
3.88
%
Interest-bearing deposits
140,022
141
0.10
%
21,161
310
2.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,661,568
63,114
3.80
%
1,558,039
67,263
4.33
%
Other assets
118,536
111,839
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,780,104
$
1,669,878
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
193,568
256
0.13
%
$
169,832
216
0.13
%
Super Now deposits
254,177
1,755
0.69
%
231,816
1,758
0.76
%
Money market deposits
245,633
1,529
0.62
%
239,317
2,184
0.91
%
Time deposits
338,895
7,025
2.07
%
345,635
7,285
2.11
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,032,273
10,565
1.02
%
986,600
11,443
1.16
%
Short-term borrowings
12,660
43
0.34
%
34,897
793
2.27
%
Long-term borrowings
162,636
3,807
2.34
%
155,841
3,723
2.25
%
Total borrowings
175,296
3,850
2.20
%
190,738
4,516
2.25
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,207,569
14,415
1.19
%
1,177,338
15,959
1.34
%
Demand deposits
394,210
321,443
Other liabilities
20,858
22,379
Shareholders’ equity
157,467
148,718
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,780,104
$
1,669,878
Interest rate spread
2.61
%
2.99
%
Net interest income/margin
$
48,699
2.94
%
$
51,304
3.31
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Total interest income
$
62,638
$
66,774
Total interest expense
14,415
15,959
Net interest income
48,223
50,815
Tax equivalent adjustment
476
489
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
48,699
$
51,304
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Operating Data
Net income
$
3,901
$
4,472
$
3,760
$
3,073
$
2,833
Net interest income
11,967
11,845
12,250
12,161
12,321
Provision for loan losses
585
645
645
750
1,700
Net security gains
374
1,011
196
27
489
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains
2,701
3,024
2,423
2,409
2,418
Non-interest expense
9,640
9,707
9,611
10,110
10,294
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
2.81
%
2.76
%
3.01
%
3.19
%
3.22
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.85
%
0.97
%
0.85
%
0.74
%
0.68
%
Annualized return on average equity
9.55
%
11.05
%
9.60
%
7.83
%
7.22
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
1.19
%
Net charge-offs
211
193
168
144
4,055
Efficiency ratio
65.36
%
64.89
%
65.10
%
68.96
%
69.42
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.55
$
0.63
$
0.53
$
0.44
$
0.40
Diluted earnings per share
0.55
0.63
0.53
0.43
0.39
Dividend declared per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value
23.27
23.05
22.66
22.23
22.01
Common stock price:
High
27.30
22.83
27.75
35.36
35.58
Low
19.61
19.61
20.01
19.05
29.68
Close
26.01
19.85
22.71
24.30
35.58
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
7,050
7,045
7,042
7,041
7,040
Fully Diluted
7,050
7,045
7,042
7,103
7,338
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
7,533
7,528
7,523
7,521
7,521
Treasury
480
480
480
480
480
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
1,834,643
$
1,840,779
$
1,838,364
$
1,688,508
$
1,665,323
Loans, net
1,330,524
1,335,711
1,336,370
1,336,900
1,343,650
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
Intangibles
671
724
777
836
898
Total deposits
1,494,443
1,491,810
1,474,305
1,326,734
1,324,005
Noninterest-bearing
449,357
434,248
418,324
332,759
334,746
Savings
209,924
202,781
195,964
183,929
176,732
NOW
287,775
268,463
268,348
229,919
218,605
Money Market
283,742
274,480
247,753
204,832
216,038
Time Deposits
263,645
311,838
343,915
375,295
377,884
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,045,086
1,057,562
1,055,980
993,975
989,259
Core deposits*
1,230,798
1,179,972
1,130,389
951,439
946,121
Shareholders’ equity
164,142
162,422
159,578
156,562
154,960
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
10,334
$
10,553
$
11,097
$
11,300
$
12,421
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.56
%
0.57
%
0.60
%
0.67
%
0.75
%
Allowance for loan losses
13,803
13,429
12,977
12,500
11,894
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.03
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
0.93
%
0.88
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
133.57
%
127.25
%
116.94
%
110.62
%
95.76
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.77
%
0.78
%
0.82
%
0.84
%
0.92
%
Capitalization
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
8.95
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
9.27
%
9.31
%
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
