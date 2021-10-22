Penns Woods Bancorp : , Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.58.
Highlights
Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $4.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.5 million and $11.3 million for the same periods of 2020. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2020 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $767,000 (from a gain of $799,000 to a gain of $32,000) for the three month period and a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $739,000 (from a gain of $975,000 to a gain of $236,000) for the nine month period.
The provision for loan losses decreased $570,000 and $1.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, to $75,000 and $940,000 compared to $645,000 and $2.0 million for the 2020 periods. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2020 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 and $1.58, respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.63 and $1.61, respectively.
Return on average assets was 0.86% for three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.97% for the corresponding period of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.85% for the corresponding period of 2020.
Return on average equity was 9.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 11.05% for the corresponding period of 2020. Return on average equity was 9.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 9.57% for the corresponding period of 2020.
COVID-19 Activity
Approximately one third of employees working remotely.
As of September 30, 2021, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $1.3 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.
All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.
Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.
Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through September 2021.
Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet totaled $30.6 million with $10.6 million remaining on the balance sheet at September 30, 2021.
Net Income
Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings were $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 basic and diluted, compared to $0.52 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2020. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.55 basic and diluted, compared to $1.47 basic and diluted for the same period of 2020. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.86% and 9.78% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.79% and 9.08% for the corresponding period of 2020. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.77% and 8.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.78% and 8.75% for the corresponding period of 2020. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 2.85% and 2.84%, compared to 2.76% and 2.97% for the corresponding period of 2020. The increase in the net interest margin for the nine month period was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 19 and 32 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 51 and 59 bps, respectively, during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points and have increased in average balance as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit liabilities decreased 48 and 53 bps as rates paid were decreased significantly during 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19 prolonging the low interest rate environment. These deposit rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.
Assets
Total assets increased $70.0 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $3.0 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions and supply chain interruptions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020 and continues to rebound in 2021. The investment portfolio increased $16.7 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.58% at September 30, 2021 from 0.78% at September 30, 2020 as non-performing loans have decreased to $7.8 million at September 30, 2021 from $10.6 million at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $186,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.00% at September 30, 2020.
Deposits
Deposits increased $101.2 million to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $47.6 million to $481.9 million at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020. Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis remains on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased level of deposits has allowed for a decrease in short and long-term borrowings.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $6.1 million to $168.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.0 million at September 30, 2021 increased from a loss of $678,000 at September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of a decrease of $936,000 in the net unrealized gain on available for sale securities. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.84 at September 30, 2021 compared to $23.05 at September 30, 2020, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $0.96 per share..
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.
NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)
2021
2020
% Change
ASSETS:
Noninterest-bearing balances
$
35,523
$
34,987
1.53
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
206,124
191,285
7.76
%
Federal funds sold
40,000
—
n/a
Total cash and cash equivalents
281,647
226,272
24.47
%
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
166,760
149,675
11.41
%
Investment equity securities, at fair value
1,263
1,291
(2.17
)
%
Investment securities, trading
40
35
14.29
%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value
14,649
15,006
(2.38
)
%
Loans held for sale
3,246
6,647
(51.17
)
%
Loans
1,347,225
1,349,140
(0.14
)
%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,557
)
(13,429
)
8.40
%
Loans, net
1,332,668
1,335,711
(0.23
)
%
Premises and equipment, net
34,434
32,886
4.71
%
Accrued interest receivable
8,529
8,540
(0.13
)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
33,836
33,474
1.08
%
Investment in limited partnerships
5,014
2,524
98.65
%
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
—
%
Intangibles
524
724
(27.62
)
%
Operating lease right of use asset
2,899
3,184
(8.95
)
%
Deferred tax asset
4,049
3,409
18.77
%
Other assets
4,129
4,297
(3.91
)
%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,910,791
$
1,840,779
3.80
%
LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,111,144
$
1,057,562
5.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
481,875
434,248
10.97
%
Total deposits
1,593,019
1,491,810
6.78
%
Short-term borrowings
9,404
15,009
(37.34
)
%
Long-term borrowings
126,007
153,534
(17.93
)
%
Accrued interest payable
828
1,491
(44.47
)
%
Operating lease liability
2,947
3,219
(8.45
)
%
Other liabilities
10,105
13,287
(23.95
)
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,742,310
1,678,350
3.81
%
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
—
—
n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,545,922 and 7,527,605 shares issued; 7,065,697 and 7,047,380 shares outstanding
41,921
41,820
0.24
%
Additional paid-in capital
53,508
52,268
2.37
%
Retained earnings
87,146
81,127
7.42
%
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss):
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities
3,504
4,440
(21.08
)
%
Defined benefit plan
(5,486
)
(5,118
)
7.19
%
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225
(12,115
)
(12,115
)
—
%
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
168,478
162,422
3.73
%
Non-controlling interest
3
7
(57.14
)
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
168,481
162,429
3.73
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,910,791
$
1,840,779
3.80
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans including fees
$
13,382
$
14,080
(4.96
)
%
$
39,826
$
43,403
(8.24
)
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
834
925
(9.84
)
%
2,491
2,958
(15.79
)
%
Tax-exempt
160
170
(5.88
)
%
495
484
2.27
%
Dividend and other interest income
338
212
59.43
%
903
747
20.88
%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
14,714
15,387
(4.37
)
%
43,715
47,592
(8.15
)
%
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
1,308
2,569
(49.09
)
%
4,481
8,406
(46.69
)
%
Short-term borrowings
3
8
(62.50
)
%
7
37
(81.08
)
%
Long-term borrowings
771
965
(20.10
)
%
2,430
2,893
(16.00
)
%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
2,082
3,542
(41.22
)
%
6,918
11,336
(38.97
)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,632
11,845
6.64
%
36,797
36,256
1.49
%
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
75
645
(88.37
)
%
940
2,040
(53.92
)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,557
11,200
12.12
%
35,857
34,216
4.80
%
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
456
388
17.53
%
1,218
1,249
(2.48
)
%
Debt securities gains, available for sale
48
1,013
(95.26
)
%
323
1,220
(73.52
)
%
Equity securities (losses) gains
(6
)
—
n/a
(25
)
30
(183.33
)
%
Securities (losses) gains, trading
(2
)
(2
)
—
%
1
(16
)
106.25
%
Bank-owned life insurance
279
156
78.85
%
614
492
24.80
%
Gain on sale of loans
456
1,449
(68.53
)
%
.
2,034
2,921
(30.37
)
%
Insurance commissions
129
101
27.72
%
436
320
36.25
%
Brokerage commissions
237
224
5.80
%
663
779
(14.89
)
%
Debit card income
388
352
10.23
%
1,166
936
24.57
%
Other
966
354
172.88
%
2,044
1,162
75.90
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,951
4,035
(26.86
)
%
8,474
9,093
(6.81
)
%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,837
5,465
6.81
%
17,107
16,362
4.55
%
Occupancy
745
599
24.37
%
2,438
1,927
26.52
%
Furniture and equipment
883
837
5.50
%
2,663
2,525
5.47
%
Software amortization
226
257
(12.06
)
%
632
743
(14.94
)
%
Pennsylvania shares tax
373
340
9.71
%
1,097
948
15.72
%
Professional fees
615
608
1.15
%
1,882
1,888
(0.32
)
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
220
271
(18.82
)
%
705
650
8.46
%
Marketing
231
61
278.69
%
434
170
155.29
%
Intangible amortization
44
53
(16.98
)
%
147
174
(15.52
)
%
Other
1,273
1,216
4.69
%
3,541
4,041
(12.37
)
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
10,447
9,707
7.62
%
30,646
29,428
4.14
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
5,061
5,528
(8.45
)
%
13,685
13,881
(1.41
)
%
INCOME TAX PROVISION
932
1,051
(11.32
)
%
2,516
2,563
(1.83
)
%
NET INCOME
$
4,129
$
4,477
(7.77
)
%
$
11,169
$
11,318
(1.32
)
%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
4
5
(20.00
)
%
15
13
15.38
%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
$
4,125
$
4,472
(7.76
)
%
$
11,154
$
11,305
(1.34
)
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.58
$
0.63
(7.94
)
%
$
1.58
$
1.61
(1.86
)
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.58
$
0.63
(7.94
)
%
$
1.58
$
1.61
(1.86
)
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
7,063,994
7,045,336
0.26
%
7,059,625
7,042,578
0.24
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
7,063,994
7,045,336
0.26
%
7,059,625
7,042,578
0.24
%
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
$
0.32
$
0.32
—
%
$
0.96
$
0.96
—
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
46,193
$
307
2.64
%
$
42,047
$
386
3.65
%
All other loans
1,296,790
13,139
4.02
%
1,313,474
13,775
4.17
%
Total loans
1,342,983
13,446
3.97
%
1,355,521
14,161
4.16
%
Federal funds sold
40,000
72
0.71
%
—
—
—
%
Taxable securities
150,308
1,022
2.76
%
140,695
1,116
3.23
%
Tax-exempt securities
37,069
203
2.22
%
30,587
216
2.87
%
Total securities
187,377
1,225
2.65
%
171,282
1,332
3.16
%
Interest-bearing deposits
205,715
78
0.15
%
203,817
21
0.04
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,776,075
14,821
3.32
%
1,730,620
15,514
3.57
%
Other assets
132,820
121,901
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,908,895
$
1,852,521
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
228,255
22
0.04
%
$
199,420
51
0.10
%
Super Now deposits
308,591
219
0.28
%
273,190
489
0.71
%
Money market deposits
306,177
238
0.31
%
263,926
330
0.50
%
Time deposits
248,649
829
1.32
%
329,190
1,699
2.05
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,091,672
1,308
0.48
%
1,065,726
2,569
0.96
%
Short-term borrowings
8,696
3
0.14
%
17,517
8
0.18
%
Long-term borrowings
133,536
771
2.29
%
165,064
965
2.33
%
Total borrowings
142,232
774
2.16
%
182,581
973
2.12
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,233,904
2,082
0.67
%
1,248,307
3,542
1.13
%
Demand deposits
490,500
424,753
Other liabilities
17,027
17,644
Shareholders’ equity
167,464
161,817
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,908,895
$
1,852,521
Interest rate spread
2.65
%
2.44
%
Net interest income/margin
$
12,739
2.85
%
$
11,972
2.76
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
14,714
$
15,387
Total interest expense
2,082
3,542
Net interest income
12,632
11,845
Tax equivalent adjustment
107
127
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
12,739
$
11,972
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
46,217
$
991
2.87
%
$
46,476
$
1,138
3.27
%
All other loans
1,292,028
39,043
4.04
%
1,304,207
42,504
4.35
%
Total loans
1,338,245
40,034
4.00
%
1,350,683
43,642
4.32
%
Federal funds sold
21,993
117
0.71
%
—
—
—
%
Taxable securities
147,942
3,105
2.84
%
143,601
3,582
3.38
%
Tax-exempt securities
36,638
627
2.31
%
27,558
613
3.02
%
Total securities
184,580
3,732
2.73
%
171,159
4,195
3.32
%
Interest-bearing deposits
206,895
172
0.11
%
125,447
123
0.13
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,751,713
44,055
3.37
%
1,647,289
47,960
3.89
%
Other assets
128,567
116,868
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,880,280
$
1,764,157
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Savings
$
222,889
94
0.06
%
$
189,205
209
0.15
%
Super Now deposits
294,570
694
0.31
%
248,327
1,322
0.71
%
Money market deposits
307,309
761
0.33
%
234,772
1,225
0.70
%
Time deposits
253,130
2,932
1.55
%
356,897
5,650
2.11
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,077,898
4,481
0.56
%
1,029,201
8,406
1.09
%
Short-term borrowings
7,152
7
0.13
%
13,195
37
0.37
%
Long-term borrowings
138,669
2,430
2.34
%
165,702
2,893
2.33
%
Total borrowings
145,821
2,437
2.23
%
178,897
2,930
2.19
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,223,719
6,918
0.76
%
1,208,098
11,336
1.25
%
Demand deposits
473,088
378,889
Other liabilities
21,327
19,682
Shareholders’ equity
162,146
157,488
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,880,280
$
1,764,157
Interest rate spread
2.61
%
2.64
%
Net interest income/margin
$
37,137
2.84
%
$
36,624
2.97
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
43,715
$
47,592
Total interest expense
6,918
11,336
Net interest income
36,797
36,256
Tax equivalent adjustment
340
368
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
37,137
$
36,624
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Operating Data
Net income
$
4,125
$
3,588
$
3,441
$
3,901
$
4,472
Net interest income
12,632
12,095
12,070
11,967
11,845
Provision for loan losses
75
350
515
585
645
Net security gains
40
140
119
374
1,011
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains
2,911
2,769
2,495
2,701
3,024
Non-interest expense
10,447
10,248
9,951
9,640
9,707
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
2.85
%
2.78
%
2.88
%
2.81
%
2.76
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.86
%
0.76
%
0.75
%
0.85
%
0.97
%
Annualized return on average equity
9.85
%
8.70
%
8.59
%
9.55
%
11.05
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.01
)
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(44
)
114
116
211
193
Efficiency ratio
66.93
%
68.61
%
67.96
%
65.36
%
64.89
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.51
$
0.49
$
0.55
$
0.63
Diluted earnings per share
0.58
0.51
0.49
0.55
0.63
Dividend declared per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value
23.84
23.63
23.25
23.27
23.05
Common stock price:
21.12
21.12
High
24.42
26.51
27.78
27.30
22.83
Low
22.78
23.03
20.55
19.61
19.61
Close
23.92
23.82
24.09
26.01
19.85
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
7,064
7,060
7,055
7,050
7,045
Fully Diluted
7,064
7,060
7,055
7,050
7,045
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
7,546
7,542
7,537
7,533
7,528
Treasury
480
480
480
480
480
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
1,910,791
$
1,894,870
$
1,896,192
$
1,834,643
$
1,840,779
Loans, net
1,332,668
1,323,509
1,321,697
1,330,524
1,335,711
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
Intangibles
524
568
618
671
724
Total deposits
1,593,019
1,563,696
1,564,364
1,494,443
1,491,810
Noninterest-bearing
481,875
477,344
478,916
449,357
434,248
Savings
231,189
226,573
224,890
209,924
202,781
NOW
340,441
296,450
290,355
287,775
268,463
Money Market
305,156
301,405
324,207
283,742
274,480
Time Deposits
234,358
261,924
245,996
263,645
311,838
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,111,144
1,086,352
1,085,448
1,045,086
1,057,562
Core deposits*
1,358,661
1,301,772
1,318,368
1,230,798
1,179,972
Shareholders’ equity
168,478
166,830
164,059
164,142
162,422
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
7,763
$
7,931
$
9,272
$
10,334
$
10,553
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.41
%
0.42
%
0.49
%
0.56
%
0.57
%
Allowance for loan losses
14,557
14,438
14,202
13,803
13,429
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.08
%
1.08
%
1.06
%
1.03
%
1.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
187.52
%
182.05
%
153.17
%
133.57
%
127.25
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.58
%
0.59
%
0.69
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
Capitalization
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
8.82
%
8.80
%
8.65
%
8.95
%
8.82
%
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures