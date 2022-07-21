Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWOD   US7084301032

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

(PWOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:11 2022-07-21 pm EDT
22.39 USD   +1.02%
01:54pPENNS WOODS BANCORP : Read Second Quarter 2022  Dividend
PU
01:44pPENNS WOODS BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
09:56aPENNS WOODS BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Penns Woods Bancorp : Read Second Quarter 2022  Dividend

07/21/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
Williamsport, PA - May 24, 2022 Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable June 21, 2022 to shareholders of record June 7, 2022.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 60,7 M - -
Net income 2021 16,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 88,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Grafmyre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Knepp President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
R. Edward Nestlerode Chairman
Mark Beatty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Casale Vice Chairman
