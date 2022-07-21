Penns Woods Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
Williamsport, PA - July 21, 2022 - Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.08.
Highlights
•Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.2 million and $7.7 million, respectively, compared to $3.6 million and $7.0 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $154,000 (from a gain of $111,000 to a loss of $43,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $296,000 (from a gain of $205,000 to a loss of $91,000) for the six month period. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
•The provision for loan losses decreased $20,000 and $385,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to $330,000 and $480,000, respectively, compared to $350,000 and $865,000 for the 2021 periods. The provision for loan losses was elevated during 2021 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
•Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.60 and $1.08. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.51 and $1.00.
•Annualized return on average assets was 0.88% for three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.76% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.75% for the corresponding period of 2021.
•Annualized return on average equity was 10.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 8.70% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average equity was 9.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 8.69% for the corresponding period of 2021.
Net Income
Net income from core operations ("core earnings"), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.61 basic and diluted, compared to $0.49 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.10 basic and diluted, compared to $0.97 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.89% and 10.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.74% and 8.43% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.81% and 9.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.73% and 8.44% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options while the six month period ended June 30, 2022 was also impacted negatively by an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A
reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.12% and 3.03%, compared to 2.78% and 2.83% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and six month periods was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 29 and 33 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and remained at historically low levels during 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were decreases of 98 and 95 bps in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. The increase in the earning asset yield was driven by an increase in yield on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 there was an increase in rate on federal funds sold of 57 and 30 bps, respectively, while the rate on interest bearing deposits increased 57 and 26 bps.
Assets
Total assets decreased $3.1 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $176.1 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $174.9 million. Net loans increased $151.2 million to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and customers focused on obtaining funding prior to additional FOMC rate increases. The investment portfolio increased $18.9 million from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short-term municipal bonds with a maturity of five years or less.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.34% at June 30, 2022 from 0.59% at June 30, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $7.9 million at June 30, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $263,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2021.
Deposits
Deposits increased $25.9 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $46.9 million to $524.3 million at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. Driving deposit growth was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased due to the maturity of higher cost time deposits. The increased level of deposits has allowed for a $28.2 million decrease in long-term borrowings.
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity decreased $781,000 to $166.1 million at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.7 million at June 30, 2022 increased from a loss of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 as a result of a $6.2 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at June 30, 2022 compared to a unrealized gain of $4.1 million at June 30, 2021 coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.1 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $23.56 at June 30, 2022 compared to $23.63 at June 30, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.78% at June 30, 2022 and 8.80% at June 30, 2021. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.64 per share.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2022
2021
% Change
ASSETS:
Noninterest-bearing balances
$
26,540
$
27,731
(4.29)
%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
24,452
199,389
(87.74)
%
Federal funds sold
40,000
40,000
-
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
90,992
267,120
(65.94)
%
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
192,438
171,783
12.02
%
Investment equity securities, at fair value
1,153
1,269
(9.14)
%
Investment securities, trading
33
43
(23.26)
%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value
13,458
15,120
(10.99)
%
Loans held for sale
3,857
4,927
(21.72)
%
Loans
1,489,132
1,337,947
11.30
%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,393)
(14,438)
0.31
%
Loans, net
1,474,739
1,323,509
11.43
%
Premises and equipment, net
32,671
34,629
(5.65)
%
Accrued interest receivable
8,246
8,363
(1.40)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
34,115
34,005
0.32
%
Investment in limited partnerships
4,901
4,795
2.21
%
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
-
%
Intangibles
396
568
(30.28)
%
Operating lease right of use asset
2,747
2,946
(6.75)
%
Deferred tax asset
5,689
3,624
56.98
%
Other assets
9,267
5,065
82.96
%
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,891,806
$
1,894,870
(0.16)
%
LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,065,291
$
1,086,352
(1.94)
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
524,288
477,344
9.83
%
Total deposits
1,589,579
1,563,696
1.66
%
Short-term borrowings
5,464
7,520
(27.34)
%
Long-term borrowings
112,874
141,051
(19.98)
%
Accrued interest payable
452
961
(52.97)
%
Operating lease liability
2,800
2,992
(6.42)
%
Other liabilities
14,583
11,815
23.43
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,725,752
1,728,035
(0.13)
%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
-
-
n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,559,165 and 7,541,627 shares issued; 7,048,940 and 7,061,042 shares outstanding
41,995
41,897
0.23
%
Additional paid-in capital
53,651
53,205
0.84
%
Retained earnings
92,903
85,281
8.94
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:
Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities
(6,222)
4,085
(252.31)
%
Defined benefit plan
(3,458)
(5,523)
37.39
%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225
(12,815)
(12,115)
5.78
%
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
166,054
166,830
(0.47)
%
Non-controlling interest
-
5
(100.00)
%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
166,054
166,835
(0.47)
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,891,806
$
1,894,870
(0.16)
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans including fees
$
13,620
$
13,099
3.98
%
$
26,658
$
26,444
0.81
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
864
838
3.10
%
1,601
1,657
(3.38)
%
Tax-exempt
194
164
18.29
%
358
335
6.87
%
Dividend and other interest income
506
305
65.90
%
842
565
49.03
%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
15,184
14,406
5.40
%
29,459
29,001
1.58
%
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
710
1,489
(52.32)
%
1,498
3,173
(52.79)
%
Short-term borrowings
2
2
-
%
3
4
(25.00)
%
Long-term borrowings
625
820
(23.78)
%
1,258
1,659
(24.17)
%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,337
2,311
(42.15)
%
2,759
4,836
(42.95)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME
13,847
12,095
14.49
%
26,700
24,165
10.49
%
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
330
350
(5.71)
%
480
865
(44.51)
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
13,517
11,745
15.09
%
26,220
23,300
12.53
%
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
509
379
34.30
%
1,004
762
31.76
%
Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale
(10)
137
(107.30)
%
(12)
275
(104.36)
%
Equity securities (losses) gains
(41)
4
(1,125.00)
%
(99)
(19)
(421.05)
%
Securities (losses) gains, trading
(3)
(1)
(200.00)
%
(4)
3
(233.33)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
161
162
(0.62)
%
331
335
(1.19)
%
Gain on sale of loans
266
670
(60.30)
%
.
611
1,578
(61.28)
%
Insurance commissions
107
150
(28.67)
%
277
307
(9.77)
%
Brokerage commissions
158
207
(23.67)
%
358
426
(15.96)
%
Loan broker income
371
238
55.88
%
912
677
34.71
%
Debit card income
391
398
(1.76)
%
736
778
(5.40)
%
Other
228
565
(59.65)
%
435
401
8.48
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,137
2,909
(26.54)
%
4,549
5,523
(17.64)
%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,141
5,672
8.27
%
12,405
11,270
10.07
%
Occupancy
740
717
3.21
%
1,650
1,693
(2.54)
%
Furniture and equipment
746
971
(23.17)
%
1,638
1,780
(7.98)
%
Software amortization
219
208
5.29
%
472
406
16.26
%
Pennsylvania shares tax
396
372
6.45
%
785
724
8.43
%
Professional fees
582
684
(14.91)
%
1,120
1,267
(11.60)
%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
228
264
(13.64)
%
430
485
(11.34)
%
Marketing
220
140
57.14
%
284
203
39.90
%
Intangible amortization
41
50
(18.00)
%
85
103
(17.48)
%
Other
1,107
1,170
(5.38)
%
2,558
2,268
12.79
%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
10,420
10,248
1.68
%
21,427
20,199
6.08
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
5,234
4,406
18.79
%
9,342
8,624
8.33
%
INCOME TAX PROVISION
1,003
813
23.37
%
1,679
1,584
6.00
%
NET INCOME
$
4,231
$
3,593
17.76
%
$
7,663
$
7,040
8.85
%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
5
(100.00)
%
-
11
(100.00)
%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
$
4,231
$
3,588
17.92
%
$
7,663
$
7,029
9.02
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.60
$
0.51
17.65
%
$
1.08
$
1.00
8.00
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.60
$
0.51
17.65
%
$
1.08
$
1.00
8.00
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
7,059,045
7,059,667
(0.01)
%
7,065,772
7,057,404
0.12
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
7,059,045
7,059,667
(0.01)
%
7,065,772
7,057,404
0.12
%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
52,886
$
331
2.51
%
$
46,926
$
334
2.85
%
All other loans
1,394,631
13,358
3.84
%
1,285,853
12,835
4.00
%
Total loans
1,447,517
13,689
3.79
%
1,332,779
13,169
3.96
%
Federal funds sold
48,352
154
1.28
%
25,538
45
0.71
%
Taxable securities
154,484
1,048
2.75
%
148,415
1,051
2.87
%
Tax-exempt securities
45,824
245
2.17
%
36,469
208
2.31
%
Total securities
200,308
1,293
2.62
%
184,884
1,259
2.76
%
Interest-bearing deposits
102,172
168
0.66
%
218,868
48
0.09
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,798,349
15,304
3.42
%
1,762,069
14,521
3.31
%
Other assets
131,117
128,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,929,466
$
1,890,471
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Savings
$
248,063
24
0.04
%
$
225,625
28
0.05
%
Super Now deposits
388,002
239
0.25
%
285,672
208
0.29
%
Money market deposits
304,636
210
0.28
%
309,749
256
0.33
%
Time deposits
164,301
237
0.58
%
256,345
997
1.56
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,105,002
710
0.26
%
1,077,391
1,489
0.55
%
Short-term borrowings
5,636
2
0.14
%
7,047
2
0.11
%
Long-term borrowings
112,901
625
2.22
%
141,076
820
2.33
%
Total borrowings
118,537
627
2.12
%
148,123
822
2.23
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,223,539
1,337
0.44
%
1,225,514
2,311
0.76
%
Demand deposits
518,467
482,513
Other liabilities
20,708
17,384
Shareholders' equity
166,752
165,060
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,929,466
$
1,890,471
Interest rate spread
2.98
%
2.55
%
Net interest income/margin
$
13,967
3.12
%
$
12,210
2.78
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Total interest income
$
15,184
$
14,406
Total interest expense
1,337
2,311
Net interest income (GAAP)
13,847
12,095
Tax equivalent adjustment
120
115
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
$
13,967
$
12,210
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
ASSETS:
Tax-exempt loans
$
50,775
$
639
2.54
%
$
46,177
$
684
2.99
%
All other loans
1,372,810
26,153
3.84
%
1,289,660
25,904
4.05
%
Total loans
1,423,585
26,792
3.80
%
1,335,837
26,588
4.01
%
Federal funds sold
49,171
247
1.01
%
12,840
45
0.71
%
Taxable securities
149,489
1,968
2.67
%
146,740
2,083
2.88
%
Tax-exempt securities
43,416
453
2.12
%
36,420
424
2.36
%
Total securities
192,905
2,421
2.54
%
183,160
2,507
2.78
%
Interest-bearing deposits
129,704
228
0.35
%
207,495
94
0.09
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,795,365
29,688
3.34
%
1,739,332
29,234
3.39
%
Other assets
128,624
126,418
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,923,989
$
1,865,750
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Savings
$
244,528
46
0.04
%
$
220,161
72
0.07
%
Super Now deposits
379,496
434
0.23
%
287,444
475
0.33
%
Money market deposits
301,744
396
0.26
%
307,885
523
0.34
%
Time deposits
177,487
622
0.71
%
255,408
2,103
1.66
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,103,255
1,498
0.27
%
1,070,898
3,173
0.60
%
Short-term borrowings
5,416
3
0.11
%
6,368
4
0.13
%
Long-term borrowings
114,077
1,258
2.23
%
141,279
1,659
2.37
%
Total borrowings
119,493
1,261
2.13
%
147,647
1,663
2.27
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,222,748
2,759
0.46
%
1,218,545
4,836
0.80
%
Demand deposits
512,441
464,237
Other liabilities
22,184
21,227
Shareholders' equity
166,616
161,741
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,923,989
$
1,865,750
Interest rate spread
2.88
%
2.59
%
Net interest income/margin
$
26,929
3.03
%
$
24,398
2.83
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Total interest income
$
29,459
$
29,001
Total interest expense
2,759
4,836
Net interest income
26,700
24,165
Tax equivalent adjustment
229
233
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
$
26,929
$
24,398
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Operating Data
Net income
$
4,231
$
3,432
$
4,879
$
4,125
$
3,588
Net interest income
13,847
12,853
12,921
12,632
12,095
Provision for loan losses
330
150
(300)
75
350
Net security (losses) gains
(54)
(61)
360
40
140
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains
2,191
2,473
2,835
2,911
2,769
Non-interest expense
10,420
11,007
10,259
10,447
10,248
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.12
%
2.93
%
2.90
%
2.85
%
2.78
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.88
%
0.72
%
1.02
%
0.86
%
0.76
%
Annualized return on average equity
10.15
%
8.17
%
11.59
%
9.85
%
8.70
%
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(0.01)
%
0.09
%
0.02
%
(0.01)
%
0.03
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
(40)
303
81
(44)
114
Efficiency ratio
64.72
%
71.53
%
64.83
%
66.93
%
68.61
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.60
$
0.49
$
0.69
$
0.58
$
0.51
Diluted earnings per share
0.60
0.49
0.69
0.58
0.51
Dividend declared per share
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value
23.56
23.81
24.37
23.84
23.63
Common stock price:
High
24.35
24.67
24.65
24.42
26.51
Low
22.34
23.64
23.50
22.78
23.03
Close
23.09
24.43
23.65
23.92
23.82
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
7,059
7,073
7,068
7,064
7,060
Fully Diluted
7,059
7,073
7,068
7,064
7,060
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
7,559
7,555
7,550
7,546
7,542
Treasury
(510)
(480)
(480)
(480)
(480)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
1,891,806
$
1,916,809
$
1,940,809
$
1,910,791
$
1,894,870
Loans, net
1,474,739
1,391,943
1,377,971
1,332,668
1,323,509
Goodwill
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
17,104
Intangibles
396
437
480
524
568
Total deposits
1,589,579
1,612,395
1,621,315
1,593,019
1,563,696
Noninterest-bearing
524,288
514,130
494,360
481,875
477,344
Savings
249,057
245,661
236,312
231,189
226,573
NOW
353,102
379,838
366,399
340,441
296,450
Money Market
309,453
299,166
318,877
305,156
301,405
Time Deposits
153,679
173,600
205,367
234,358
261,924
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,065,291
1,098,265
1,126,955
1,111,144
1,086,352
Core deposits*
1,435,900
1,438,795
1,415,948
1,358,661
1,301,772
Shareholders' equity
166,054
168,427
172,274
168,478
166,830
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
5,100
$
5,281
$
6,250
$
7,763
$
7,931
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.27%
0.28%
0.32%
0.41%
0.42%
Allowance for loan losses
14,393
14,023
14,176
14,557
14,438
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97%
1.00%
1.02%
1.08%
1.08%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
282.22%
265.54%
226.82%
187.52%
182.05%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.34%
0.38%
0.45%
0.58%
0.59%
Capitalization
Shareholders' equity to total assets
8.78%
8.79%
8.88%
8.82%
8.80%
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
