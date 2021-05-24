Log in
    PWOD   US7084301032

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

(PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

05/24/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Williamsport, PA - May 24, 2021 Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable June 22, 2021 to shareholders of record June 8, 2021.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701

(570) 322-1111

(888) 412-5772

pwod@pwod.com

www.pwod.com

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
