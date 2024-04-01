Re: D.I. 15, 16, 136, 148, 168, 193

NOTICE OF (I) ENTRY OF FINDINGS OF FACT, CONCLUSIONS OF LAW,

AND ORDER APPROVING THE ADEQUACY OF THE DEBTORS' DISCLOSURE

STATEMENT FOR, AND CONFIRMING, THE DEBTORS' MODIFIED JOINT

PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN OF REORGANIZATION OF PENNSYLVANIA

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND ITS DEBTOR-AFFILIATES AND (II)

OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE OF THE FOLLOWING:

1.Petition Date. On December 10, 2023 (the " Petition Date "), each of the above-captioned debtors and debtors in possession (collectively, the " Debtors ") filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the " Court ").

2.Confirmation of the Plan. On January 23, 2024, the Court entered an order [D.I. 193] (the " Confirmation Order "), approving the Disclosure Statement Relating to the Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Its Debtor-Affiliates [D.I. 16] (the " Disclosure Statement ") and confirming the Modified Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Its Debtor-Affiliates [D.I. 168] (the " Plan ").2

3.Effective Date. On April 1, 2024 (the " Effective Date "), each of the conditions precedent to consummation of the Plan enumerated in Article IX.A of the Plan were satisfied or waived in accordance with the Plan and the Confirmation Order, and the Effective Date of the Plan occurred.

4.Proofs of Claim. Under the Plan, upon the Effective Date and in light of the Unimpaired status of all Allowed General Unsecured Claims under the Plan, all Proofs of Claim filed against the Debtors, regardless of the time of filing, and including Proofs of Claim filed after the Effective Date, shall be deemed expunged, without further notice to, action, order or approval of the Court.Any Proof of Claim Filed with respect to an Executory Contract or Unexpired Lease that is assumed shall be deemed expunged, without further notice to, action, order or approval of the Court.

1 A list of the Debtors in these Chapter 11 Cases, along with the last four digits of each Debtor's federal tax identification number, may be obtained on the website of the Debtors' claims and noticing agent at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/PREIT2023. The corporate headquarters and the mailing address for the Debtors is 2005 Market Street, Suite 1000, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

2 Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Plan.

1