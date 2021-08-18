Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Eateries to Try at PREIT Properties Before Summer Ends

Enjoy an evening of fresh air and good eats at one of our dining options. PREIT properties offer much more than retail therapy - we have an amazing lineup of eateries to help you soak up every second of summer.

Visit Cherry Hill Mall's Bahama Breeze Island Grill to feel like you're a million miles from home in a Caribbean tropical oasis. Bahama Breeze has outdoor seating and a live music line-up that keeps you in an island state of mind and moving to an easy beat. Enjoy open-air seating or curbside pick-up at Season's 52. Experience their seasonal food prepared using rustic cooking techniques like brick-oven roasting and wood-fire grilling.

Dine outside at 54 Restaurant at Springfield Town Center, featuring Asian-inspired dishes and sushi. Their full bar and open patio space make it the place to be! Quench your thirst with a variety of 100+ draft brews and have a meal on the deck at Yard House at Moorestown Mall or Willow Grove Park - or take advantage of their online ordering and car-side pickup.

Get the full backyard boil experience with a Cajun twist at Hook & Reel, coming soon to The Mall at Prince George's. Entrees include a seafood boil, po'boy or chicken wings that are all packed with bold flavors. Stop by Willow Grove Park to grab an American classic like a burger with two delicious Angus patties and house-made sauces, on a fresh brioche bun at Bullseye Burger House. Then cool down with your favorite ice cream from their newly opened Häagen-Dasz.

To sweeten your outing, you can earn a $25 Spend & Score reward when you spend $200 through September 6th, so save those receipts and submit them at spendandscore.com. The options are endless and we're here to help you celebrate the rest of the summer in a variety of ways at PREIT properties. Cheers to safely reuniting with friends and family over a delicious meal and knocking out your back-to-school and office shopping while you're there!