Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust    PEI

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Happy New Year!

01/06/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 has been called many things. At PREIT, we are calling it the YEAR OF ADAPTATION. We have all adapted in ways we never thought possible. Our team stepped up and developed new processes and managed new experiences while always keeping our tenants and customers top of mind as we navigated the unexpected.

We adapted to WORKING FROM HOME even if we thought it would only last a few weeks. Our associates juggled a variety of new roles (teacher, IT expert, office manager, chef) while putting their best feet forward at work as we shifted our focus from our traditional measures of success - traffic and sales- to health, safety and community.

We adapted to operating closed facilities for the sake of keeping our community and employees safe, developing protocols and procedures to close them and focused on SUPPORTING OUR TENANTS AND OUR COMMUNITIES by offering our space for community-based support initiatives including blood drives, food drives and partnering with our food and beverage tenants to deliver meals to front line workers. We found ways to allow any permitted tenants to operate including fulfilling online orders and takeout options.

At the same time, at the corporate level, we organized around initiatives to STRENGTHEN OUR BUSINESS MODEL as our world was turned upside down, creating new committees, encouraging new levels of teamwork, developing regular check-in mechanisms and re-prioritizing our initiatives to ensure a bright future.

During the closure periods, our teams worked around the clock to anticipate REOPENING needs, develop new protocols, order supplies, re-orient our properties to our new protocols and create new programs that would ultimately ensure the vitality of the businesses in our centers.

We created our own branded contactless pickup option, MALL2GO, available to any retailers that choose to participate and at every property. We launched our very first e-commerce platform, SMALL SURPRISES, which delivers curated surprise packs from our malls to customers - both of these programs designed to help ensure continuous operations for our tenants while promoting overall health and safety. We also created Park and Play, an event series utilizing our vast parking lot networks to engage our communities and create a safe place for our customers to be entertained. We also devised new holiday procedures including purchasing plexiglass barriers to keep Santa and his visitors at a safe distance and even organized virtual visits with Santa!

We, and all of our business partners, adapted to new realities; we made tough decisions and came out stronger.

As we LOOK AHEAD, we plan to continue our first-mover legacy and reinventing our platform through the creation of diverse and expansive environments, marked by a healthy mix of uses including apartment units, hotels, entertainment, dining, health & wellness, green space, working space, and local small business retail all wrapped around our retail core!

We are so proud of what the team accomplished in a totally unanticipated environment and how we all ADAPTED in an ever-evolving situation.

From our family to yours, we wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2021. We are grateful for your support!

Disclaimer

PREIT - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
10:08aPENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Happy New Year!
PU
08:33aPENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
01/05PREIT : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
PR
2020PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
2020PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Emerges From Chapter 11; Shares Rise
MT
2020PREIT : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring
PR
2020PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Other Events,..
AQ
2020PREIT : 's Prepackaged Financial Restructuring Plan Confirmed By Court
PR
2020PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
2020PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 81,1 M 81,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Spread / Highest target -1,96%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph F. Coradino Chairman-Trustees Board & CEO
Mario C. Ventresca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradford Hughart Vice President-Information Technology
John Joseph Roberts Independent Trustee
Mark E. Pasquerilla Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.00%81
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-2.47%27 291
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.54%19 628
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST1.85%10 797
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-2.83%7 496
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.45%6 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ