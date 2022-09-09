Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Join PREIT and Our Partners to Explore the Transformation of Moorestown Mall

Join us, along with Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie and our partners at Cooper University and Bel Canto to explore the vision to transform Moorestown Mall as it becomes reality. We will be holding a public meeting on September 19 at 7pm at the property to share our proposed plans for the future.

Moorestown Mall continues to redefine the traditional retail experience, offering a mix of high-demand uses which includes a strong collection of national and off-price retailers, state-of-the-art entertainment and unique health & beauty offerings. These additions are part of PREIT's overall focus on evolving its properties into community hubs. RSVP NOW