  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEI   US7091028008

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PEI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
4.200 USD   +8.25%
09/07PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30PREITs Community Commitment was Vivid this August
PR
08/18PREIT 's Cherry Hill Mall Continues to Attract New-To-Market Trailblazing Tenants
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Join PREIT and Our Partners to Explore the Transformation of Moorestown Mall

09/09/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Join us, along with Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie and our partners at Cooper University and Bel Canto to explore the vision to transform Moorestown Mall as it becomes reality. We will be holding a public meeting on September 19 at 7pm at the property to share our proposed plans for the future.

Moorestown Mall continues to redefine the traditional retail experience, offering a mix of high-demand uses which includes a strong collection of national and off-price retailers, state-of-the-art entertainment and unique health & beauty offerings. These additions are part of PREIT's overall focus on evolving its properties into community hubs. RSVP NOW

Disclaimer

PREIT - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 293 M - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 20,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 30,8%
