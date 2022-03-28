Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Notice of Withdrawal of Nomination of Individuals for Election as Preferred Share Trustees at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust - Form 8-K

Notice of Withdrawal of Nomination of Individuals for Election as Preferred Share Trustees at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Dear Ms. Most:

On February 18, 2022, Cygnus Property Fund V, LLC (" Cygnus V ") delivered a letter (the " Nomination Letter ") to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (" PREIT ") notifying PREIT as to the nomination of Ryan J. Levenson and Christopher Swann (collectively, the " Nominees ") for election to the for election as Preferred Stock Trustees to the Board of Trustees of PREIT (the " Board ") at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of PREIT, or any other meeting of shareholders held in lieu thereof, and any adjournments, postponements, reschedulings or continuations thereof (the " Annual Meeting "). Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Nomination Letter.

Effective upon the date PREIT files its proxy materials fulfilling its obligations set forth herein, Cygnus V, on behalf of itself, Mr. Swann and its and their affiliates that are deemed to own securities of PREIT (beneficially or otherwise) (collectively, " Cygnus ") hereby irrevocably withdraws its Nomination Letter solely with respect to the nomination of Mr. Levenson and, accordingly, its nomination of Mr. Levenson for election as Preferred Stock Trustees at the Annual Meeting.

Cygnus hereby represents and warrants to PREIT that Schedule A hereto sets forth the entirety of its (or its, Mr. Swann's or its or their affiliates) ownership (beneficial or otherwise), voting power and/or economic exposure with respect to PREIT or any PREIT securities.

Cygnus hereby agrees that it will cause all of the Outstanding Preferred that Cygnus or any of its affiliates has the right to vote (or direct the vote) as of the applicable record date, to be present in person or by proxy for quorum purposes and to be voted at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, to consent in connection with any action by written consent in lieu of a meeting, and to exercise any authority to cumulate votes that may apply solely in such manner as PREIT directs, (A) in favor of Mr. Swann and the Second Trustee (as defined below), and (B) against any shareholder nominations for Preferred Stock Trustee that are not Mr. Swann or the Second Trustee. Subject to PREIT fulfilling its obligations set forth herein, Cygnus hereby agrees that it will not, without the prior written consent of the Board, nominate or recommend for nomination any person for election as a Preferred Stock Trustee or other trustee of the Board at the Annual Meeting other than Mr. Swann (or the Second Trustee (as defined below)) as a Preferred Stock Trustee, commence any "withhold" or other campaign or submit any proposals with respect to the Annual Meeting.