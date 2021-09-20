Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : PREIT Properties Had a Blast with their Communities This Summer

This summer, PREIT properties hosted community events and welcomed some exciting visitors for special pop-ups. We had a blast being part of The Peach Truck tour, welcoming Peppa Pig, showcasing Black-owned businesses, and celebrating the end of summer with Spirit Day events!

Peachy Keen

PREIT malls were feelin' peachy this summer! Many of our properties including Dartmouth Mall, Francis Scott Key Mall, and Exton Square Mall were part of The Peach Truck's 2021 tour. Customers pre-ordered online and picked up their fresh peaches from Georgia in our parking lots. Capital City Mall was able to donate 50 pounds of peaches to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Special Visitors

In July, Peppa Pig came to visit Cherry Hill Mall and Springfield Mall to meet fans for a digital photo experience. Peppa Pig's appearances generated a lot of excitement in our communities and both of our events sold out quickly! The excitement wasn't over after meeting Peppa Pig, visitors could also watch a magic show and enjoy the day's festivities.

At Cherry Hill Mall, the iconic Hello Kitty Café Truck stopped by to brighten up our parking lot! Hello Kitty fans lined up to visit the truck and shop their fun selection of clothing and merch.

We've Got Spirit

Ready or not, it's time to go back to school! PREIT properties celebrated the end of summer with our communities by hosting Spirit Day events with giveaways, games, and live music. Mall visitors showed off their school colors, wore their team uniform, or even dressed up like their mascots for a chance to win prizes from our retailers.

Black-Owned Business Showcases

In honor of August being National Black Business Month, PREIT properties hosted 11 Black-Owned Business Showcases to celebrate our tenants and local entrepreneurs. The events highlighted over 100 Black-owned brands and businesses with a wide range of products and services from fashion and jewelry to financial planning and wellness items. Shoppers were able to browse, sample, buy and connect during the day-long showcases!

Upcoming Job Fairs

Our properties are also supporting hiring tenants and businesses in their communities. Anyone looking for a new job or career path, can stop by our job fairs at Viewmont Mall, Jacksonville Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, or Valley Mall to meet with and interview with local employers and organizations. Don't forget to bring your A game and resume!

Check out your local mall's website to stay up to date with our community events and pop-ups.