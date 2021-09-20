Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEI   US7091021078

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : PREIT Properties Had a Blast with their Communities This Summer

09/20/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This summer, PREIT properties hosted community events and welcomed some exciting visitors for special pop-ups. We had a blast being part of The Peach Truck tour, welcoming Peppa Pig, showcasing Black-owned businesses, and celebrating the end of summer with Spirit Day events!

Peachy Keen

PREIT malls were feelin' peachy this summer! Many of our properties including Dartmouth Mall, Francis Scott Key Mall, and Exton Square Mall were part of The Peach Truck's 2021 tour. Customers pre-ordered online and picked up their fresh peaches from Georgia in our parking lots. Capital City Mall was able to donate 50 pounds of peaches to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Special Visitors

In July, Peppa Pig came to visit Cherry Hill Mall and Springfield Mall to meet fans for a digital photo experience. Peppa Pig's appearances generated a lot of excitement in our communities and both of our events sold out quickly! The excitement wasn't over after meeting Peppa Pig, visitors could also watch a magic show and enjoy the day's festivities.

At Cherry Hill Mall, the iconic Hello Kitty Café Truck stopped by to brighten up our parking lot! Hello Kitty fans lined up to visit the truck and shop their fun selection of clothing and merch.

We've Got Spirit

Ready or not, it's time to go back to school! PREIT properties celebrated the end of summer with our communities by hosting Spirit Day events with giveaways, games, and live music. Mall visitors showed off their school colors, wore their team uniform, or even dressed up like their mascots for a chance to win prizes from our retailers.

Black-Owned Business Showcases

In honor of August being National Black Business Month, PREIT properties hosted 11 Black-Owned Business Showcases to celebrate our tenants and local entrepreneurs. The events highlighted over 100 Black-owned brands and businesses with a wide range of products and services from fashion and jewelry to financial planning and wellness items. Shoppers were able to browse, sample, buy and connect during the day-long showcases!

Upcoming Job Fairs

Our properties are also supporting hiring tenants and businesses in their communities. Anyone looking for a new job or career path, can stop by our job fairs at Viewmont Mall, Jacksonville Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, or Valley Mall to meet with and interview with local employers and organizations. Don't forget to bring your A game and resume!

Check out your local mall's website to stay up to date with our community events and pop-ups.

Disclaimer

PREIT - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
02:12pPENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : PREIT Properties Had a Blast with their C..
PU
08/23PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : PREIT Reports Big Jump in Back-To-School ..
MT
08/23PREIT : Core Mall Sales Increase 17% in July to Kickoff Back-To-School Season
PR
08/18PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Eateries to Try at PREIT Properties Befor..
PU
08/12PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE NONQUALIFIED SUPPL..
PU
08/12PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/11PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Spotlight on Jacksonville Mall
PU
08/06PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/06PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
08/05PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,98 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joseph F. Coradino Chairman-Trustees Board & CEO
Mario C. Ventresca Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradford Hughart Vice President-Information Technology
Rudolph Alberts Senior Vice President-Operations
Lisa M. Most Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST98.00%159
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC53.93%43 139
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.43%17 917
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.70%13 312
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION49.84%11 566
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-7.41%9 612