Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : Spring Has Officially Sprung at PREIT Properties

Spring has officially spring at PREIT properties - and not a minute too soon. We welcomed the change in weather with Bunny portraits, Mad Hatter Tea parties, and exciting community events!

Bunny Photos

It wouldn't feel like spring without the Bunny hopping into town for family and pet portraits! The Bunnies started arriving in late March and will stay through April 16. Kids and families were able to meet the Bunny and capture their spring memories with us. On Mondays, our guests were invited to bring their furry friends for pet photos with the bunny. We had many dogs visit our properties (and even a few cats too!)

Mad Hatter Tea Parties

Each of our properties hosted a Mad Hatter Tea Party again this year after a two-year pause - an event that remains a favorite for our communities and many of our loyal customers. We celebrated a very merry unbirthday with character appearances, face painters, party games, and more.

Guests at Cherry Hill Mall's event benefitting Kamp for Kids, a local non-profit, also enjoyed live music and had the chance to meet baby goats at a traveling petting zoo! At Willow Grove Park's Mad Hatter event kids met Alice, decorated their own teacups, and the proceeds were donated to Kisses for Kyle Foundation.

Community Events

This spring many of our properties, including Viewmont Mall and Woodland Mall, hosted vendor shows featuring local small businesses for our shoppers to support. The vendors at Springfield Town Center's Spring Market will have beauty items, health and wellness products, apparel, and more! At Plymouth Meeting Mall's Spring Holistic Expo customers were able to meet local holistic community members like Wellness Coaches and shop organic earth-friendly products.

Bluey the Heeler pup made a special appearance at Dartmouth Mall to have breakfast with some of our smallest visitors! The event was extremely popular, and tickets sold out a week in advance. Follow your local mall on social media and subscribe to our emails so you don't miss out on any of our community events!