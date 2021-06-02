Log in
    PEI   US7091021078

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PEI)
  Report
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : PREIT Honors Parents and Supports Families

06/02/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
As part of PREIT's commitment to support our communities, our properties are making charitable donations that directly benefit families in honor of Mother's Day and Father's Day.

For Mother's Day, in addition to awarding gift card packages to deserving customers across its portfolio, PREIT properties partnered with local non-profit organizations to collect diapers for families in need. The National Diaper Bank reported that one in three families struggle to provide clean diapers for their children. PREIT properties accepted donations in any size or brand and we're grateful for everyone who contributed. Across our properties, PREIT was able to donate 245 boxes and over 25,000 diapers to 13 organizations including The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank and Center for Family Services!

Gearing up for Father's Day

This Father's Day, we are celebrating dad by giving customers a chance to $100 worth of gift cards from our properties - plus an extra entry for telling us why dad is the best! Importantly, for every entry we receive, PREIT will donate $1 to local food banks and hunger-based organizations. According to Feeding America, food banks are now serving 55% more people than they were before the pandemic. PREIT plans to donate up to $14,500 to help local organizations feed our communities. Check out your local mall's social media pages to enter!

Spend some quality time with dad on Father's Day by going to Tilt Studio at Patrick Henry Mall, Dave and Buster's at Capital City Mall, or LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Plymouth Meeting Mall. If you already have plans for the day, stop by to get dad a gift card instead!

Dick's Sporting Goods at Francis Scott Key Mall, Viewmont Mall, or Cumberland Mall has everything dad needs for his favorite outdoor activities. Pick out new lawn games, an insulated water bottle, and a baseball hat so he's ready for the summer.

Upgrade your dad's tech for Father's Day at Magnolia Mall's Best Buy. Find great deals on TVs, headphones, appliances and everything thing in between! Shop the newest releases at Woodland Mall's and Cherry Hill Mall's Apple Stores. They're stocked up on the latest iMacs, iPhones, iPads, and more - in case you're angling to be dad's favorite.

Disclaimer

PREIT - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
