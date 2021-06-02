Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust : PREIT Honors Parents and Supports Families

As part of PREIT's commitment to support our communities, our properties are making charitable donations that directly benefit families in honor of Mother's Day and Father's Day.

For Mother's Day, in addition to awarding gift card packages to deserving customers across its portfolio, PREIT properties partnered with local non-profit organizations to collect diapers for families in need. The National Diaper Bank reported that one in three families struggle to provide clean diapers for their children. PREIT properties accepted donations in any size or brand and we're grateful for everyone who contributed. Across our properties, PREIT was able to donate 245 boxes and over 25,000 diapers to 13 organizations including The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank and Center for Family Services!

Gearing up for Father's Day

This Father's Day, we are celebrating dad by giving customers a chance to $100 worth of gift cards from our properties - plus an extra entry for telling us why dad is the best! Importantly, for every entry we receive, PREIT will donate $1 to local food banks and hunger-based organizations. According to Feeding America, food banks are now serving 55% more people than they were before the pandemic. PREIT plans to donate up to $14,500 to help local organizations feed our communities. Check out your local mall's social media pages to enter!

