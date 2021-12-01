PennyMac Expands Its Leadership Team Hiring Jenny Rhodes as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer

Top Mortgage Lender Hires Financial Services Veteran Jenny Rhodes to Lead its Human Resources Division

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (PennyMac), one of the largest publicly-traded residential mortgage companies in the country, announced today it has appointed Jenny Rhodes as the organization’s Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer.

“PennyMac is pleased to welcome Jenny to our leadership team. Her expertise will be essential to our organization as we continue to evolve and advance our comprehensive human resource strategy,” said David Spector, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at PennyMac. “Jenny’s highly collaborative nature and diverse skill set will lead our company in its efforts of cultivating a culture that focuses on realizing the potential of its talent.”

Ms. Rhodes will lead PennyMac’s strategic mission to attract, grow and retain a diverse workforce to fuel the organization’s sustainable success. Bolstered by PennyMac’s experienced and specialized team of human resource professionals, Ms. Rhodes’ influence will span across all facets of the employee life cycle. This includes recruiting, compensation and benefits, leadership and talent development, performance management, career pathing and succession planning, as well as foundational HR disciplines to ensure PennyMac is an employer of choice.

“I am honored to become a part of PennyMac’s senior leadership team, where there will be opportunities to drive change and continue to promote an environment where people can do great things and thrive,” said Jenny Rhodes, Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer at PennyMac.

Ms. Rhodes joins PennyMac from PNC Bank, a leading American bank and Fortune 200 financial services corporation based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In her nearly 18 years at PNC, Ms. Rhodes assumed progressive roles across multiple divisions and was most recently responsible for leading Human Resources for PNC’s retail distribution, including branch banking, call center, small business banking, mortgage origination, investments and operations, with an employee base of 23,000 team members. Ms. Rhodes started her career with GE Capital in its Human Resources Leadership Program, where she benefited from rotational assignments in and outside of the HR function and earned a Six Sigma Black Belt. She also holds an undergraduate degree from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines and earned a Master’s in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

For more information about careers at PennyMac please visit https://www.pennymac.com/careers.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 7,300 people across the country. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $257 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of September 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $495 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006067/en/