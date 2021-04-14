Log in
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. : Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/14/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Thursday, June 3, 2021 virtually by means of a live webcast. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of, to attend, and to vote at the virtual annual meeting.

Stockholders who wish to participate can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PFSI2021 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or previously received email. Stockholders also will have the ability to submit questions in advance of the virtual annual meeting as described in our definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, we strongly encourage you to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit your proxies in advance of the virtual annual meeting.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 6,000 people across the country. For the year ended December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $197 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $427 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the sixth largest mortgage servicer in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
