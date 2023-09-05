PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) announced today that it will present jointly with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Spector and Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Perotti will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 11, 2023.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on PennyMac Financial Services’ Investor Relations website at pfsi.pennymac.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 4,000 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $97 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2023, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $576 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top five mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.

