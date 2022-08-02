PennyMac Financial Services : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports

Second Quarter 2022 Results

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - August 2, 2022 - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today reported net income of $129.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, or $2.28 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $511.5 million. Book value per share increased to $65.38 from $62.19 at March 31, 2022.

PFSI's Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 26, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of August 16, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

· Pretax income was $177.5 million, down 24 percent from the prior quarter and 36 percent from the second quarter of 2021

o Repurchased 2.4 million shares of PFSI's common stock at an average price of $46.81 per share for a cost of $113.6 million; also repurchased an additional 478 thousand shares in July at an average price of $48.19 per share for a cost of $23.0 million

o Issued $500 million of 5-year term notes secured by Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)

· Production segment pretax income of $9.7 million, up slightly from $9.3 million in the prior quarter and down from $244.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower volumes as a result of the smaller origination market

o Consumer direct interest rate lock commitments (IRLCs) were $4.3 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), down 53 percent from the prior quarter and 69 percent from the second quarter of 2021

o Broker direct IRLCs were $2.2 billion in UPB, down 37 percent from the prior quarter and 51 percent from the second quarter of 2021

o Government correspondent IRLCs totaled $11.3 billion in UPB, down 9 percent from the prior quarter and 28 percent from the second quarter of 2021

o Total loan acquisitions and originations, including those fulfilled for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT), were $26.7 billion in UPB, down 20 percent from the prior quarter and 56 percent from the second quarter of 2021

o Correspondent acquisitions of conventional loans fulfilled for PMT were $10.3 billion in UPB, up 6 percent from the prior quarter and down 66 percent from the second quarter of 2021

· Servicing segment pretax income was $167.6 million, down from $225.2 million in the prior quarter and up from $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2021

o Pretax income excluding valuation-related items was $88.3 million, up 3 percent from the prior quarter

o Valuation items included:

- $233.8 million in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) fair value gains partially offset by $176.0 million in fair value decreases from hedging results

· Net impact on pretax income related to these items was $57.8 million, or $0.75 in earnings per share

- $21.5 million of reversals related to provisions for losses on active loans

o Servicing portfolio grew to $527.3 billion in UPB, up 2 percent from March 31, 2022 and 11 percent from June 30, 2021, driven by production volumes which more than offset prepayment activity

· Investment Management segment pretax income was $0.2 million, up from $0.1 million in the prior quarter and down from $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021

o Net assets under management (AUM) were $2.1 billion, down 7 percent from March 31, 2022, and 12 percent from June 30, 2021

"PFSI continues to distinguish itself as a best-in-class mortgage company, delivering strong financial results in the second quarter with an annualized return on equity of 15 percent," said Chairman and CEO David Spector. "The quick, decisive and meaningful actions taken earlier this year to better align our expenses with lower expected levels of activity led to continued profitability in our production segment despite higher interest rates, increased volatility and industry overcapacity. We also saw a strong income contribution from our servicing business, which continues to grow organically as additions to the platform from our loan production activities more than offset prepayment activity. We ended the quarter with a servicing portfolio of 2.2 million customers representing nearly $530 billion in unpaid principal balance."

Mr. Spector continued, "We remain diligent in identifying and implementing additional efficiencies across the Company while also simultaneously making investments in transformational technology projects which we believe will position PFSI for continued success. Though PFSI's returns are projected to trend lower over the next few quarters due to volatility in the current market environment, I remain confident in our positioning over the long-term given our balanced business model with a large and growing servicing portfolio and this management team's long history of executing through various markets."

The following table presents the contributions of PennyMac Financial's segments to pretax income:

Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Mortgage Banking Investment Production Servicing Total Management Total (in thousands) Revenue Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value $ 152,895 $ 69,672 $ 222,567 $ - $ 222,567 Loan origination fees 39,945 - 39,945 - 39,945 Fulfillment fees from PMT 20,646 - 20,646 - 20,646 Net loan servicing fees - 238,447 238,447 - 238,447 Management fees - - - 7,910 7,910 Net interest expense: Interest income 28,379 21,485 49,864 - 49,864 Interest expense 19,207 51,920 71,127 - 71,127 9,172 (30,435 ) (21,263 ) - (21,263 ) Other 583 900 1,483 1,780 3,263 Total net revenue 223,241 278,584 501,825 9,690 511,515 Expenses 213,587 110,959 324,546 9,443 333,989 Income before provision for income taxes $ 9,654 $ 167,625 $ 177,279 $ 247 $ 177,526

Production Segment

The Production segment includes the correspondent acquisition of newly originated government-insured mortgage loans for PennyMac Financial's own account, fulfillment services on behalf of PMT and direct lending through the consumer direct and broker direct channels, including the underwriting and acquisition of loans from correspondent sellers on a non-delegated basis.

PennyMac Financial's loan production activity for the quarter totaled $26.7 billion in UPB, $16.4 billion of which was for its own account, and $10.3 billion of which was fee-based fulfillment activity for PMT. Correspondent government and direct lending IRLCs totaled $17.9 billion in UPB, down 29 percent from the prior quarter and 48 percent from the second quarter of 2021 due to the significant reduction in the size of the overall origination market.

Production segment pretax income was $9.7 million, up slightly from $9.3 million in the prior quarter and down from $244.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Production segment revenue totaled $223.2 million, down 28 percent from the prior quarter and 61 percent from the second quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $68.7 million decrease in net gains on loans held for sale and a $27.9 million decrease in loan origination fees, both driven by lower volumes.

The components of net gains on loans held for sale are detailed in the following table:

Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Receipt of MSRs and recognition of MSLs in loan sale transactions $ 398,253 $ 616,302 $ 425,941 Mortgage servicing rights recapture payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (4,752 ) (9,652 ) (11,548 ) Reversal of (provision for) liability for representations and warranties, net 45 (885 ) (6,664 ) Cash (loss) gain (1) (368,554 ) (54,134 ) 61,654 Fair value changes of pipeline, inventory and hedges 197,575 (253,172 ) 113,265 Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale $ 222,567 $ 298,459 $ 582,648 Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale by segment: Production $ 152,895 $ 221,610 $ 419,293 Servicing $ 69,672 $ 76,849 $ 163,355

(1) Net of cash hedging results

PennyMac Financial performs fulfillment services for conventional conforming and jumbo loans acquired by PMT from non-affiliates in its correspondent production business. These services include, but are not limited to, marketing, relationship management, correspondent seller approval and monitoring, loan file review, underwriting, pricing, hedging and activities related to the subsequent sale and securitization of loans in the secondary mortgage markets for PMT.

Fees earned from the fulfillment of correspondent loans on behalf of PMT totaled $20.6 million in the second quarter, up 23 percent from the prior quarter and down 62 percent from the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by higher conventional acquisition volumes and a higher weighted average fulfillment fee while the decrease from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by the decrease in conventional acquisition volumes.

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million, up from $3.9 million in the prior quarter. Interest income in the second quarter totaled $28.4 million, down from $30.9 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense totaled $19.2 million, down from $27.1 million in the prior quarter, due to lower average balances of loans held-for-sale during the quarter.

Production segment expenses were $213.6 million, down 29 percent from the prior quarter and 34 percent from the second quarter of 2021. The decline from the prior quarter was driven by lower production volumes and a reduction in headcount consistent with the expense management initiatives announced in the prior quarter.

Servicing Segment

The Servicing segment includes income from owned MSRs, subservicing and special servicing activities. Servicing segment pretax income was $167.6 million, down from $225.2 million in the prior quarter and up from $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Servicing segment net revenues totaled $278.6 million, down from $336.5 million in the prior quarter and up from $162.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $47.9 million decrease in net loan servicing fees and a $7.2 million reduction in gains on loans held for sale related to early buyout (EBO) activity.

Revenue from net loan servicing fees totaled $238.4 million, down from $286.3 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by lower net valuation related gains. Revenue from loan servicing fees included $302.4 million in servicing fees, reduced by $121.7 million from the realization of MSR cash flows. Net valuation-related gains totaled $57.8 million, and included MSR fair value gains of $233.8 million and hedging declines of $176.0 million primarily driven by increasing interest rates during the period.

The following table presents a breakdown of net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Loan servicing fees (1) $ 302,350 $ 291,258 $ 260,021 Changes in fair value of MSRs and MSLs resulting from: Realization of cash flows (121,724 ) (111,155 ) (85,671 ) Change in fair value inputs 233,826 324,066 (250,597 ) Hedging losses (176,005 ) (217,860 ) 91,118 Net change in fair value of MSRs and MSLs (63,903 ) (4,949 ) (245,150 ) Net loan servicing fees $ 238,447 $ 286,309 $ 14,871

(1) Includes contractually-specified servicing fees

Servicing segment revenue included $69.7 million in net gains on loans held for sale related to reperforming government-insured and guaranteed loans purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations, or EBOs. These gains were down from $76.8 million in the prior quarter and $163.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of lower volumes and redelivery gains due to higher interest rates.

These EBOs are previously delinquent loans that were brought back to performing status through PennyMac Financial's successful servicing efforts, primarily through loan modifications or FHA Partial Claims. With respect to the FHA Partial Claims, the reperforming loans must remain current for a minimum of six months to be eligible for resecuritization.

Net interest expense totaled $30.4 million, versus net interest expense of $27.3 million in the prior quarter and $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest income was $21.5 million, down from $22.9 million in the prior quarter as increased placement fees on custodial balances offset the decline in interest income on EBO loans held for sale. Interest expense was $51.9 million, up slightly from the prior quarter.

Servicing segment expenses totaled $111.0 million, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.

The total servicing portfolio grew to $527.3 billion in UPB at June 30, 2022, an increase of 2 percent from March 31, 2022 and 11 percent from June 30, 2021. PennyMac Financial subservices or conducts special servicing for $226.4 billion in UPB, up 2 percent from March 31, 2022 and 11 percent from June 30, 2021. PennyMac Financial's owned MSR portfolio grew to $300.9 billion in UPB, an increase of 2 percent from March 31, 2022 and 12 percent from June 30, 2021.

The table below details PennyMac Financial's servicing portfolio UPB:

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Prime servicing: Owned Mortgage servicing rights and liabilities Originated $ 276,627,961 $ 268,886,759 $ 227,560,336 Acquisitions 20,683,203 21,911,132 31,050,313 297,311,164 290,797,891 258,610,649 Loans held for sale 3,575,712 5,125,298 10,438,935 300,886,876 295,923,189 269,049,584 Subserviced for PMT 226,365,581 222,864,324 204,132,766 Total prime servicing 527,252,457 518,787,513 473,182,350 Special servicing - subserviced for PMT 23,001 23,047 41,696 Total loans serviced $ 527,275,458 $ 518,810,560 $ 473,224,046

Investment Management Segment

PennyMac Financial manages PMT for which it earns base management fees and may earn incentive compensation. Net AUM were $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, down 7 percent from March 31, 2022 and 12 percent from June 30, 2021 due to PMT's financial performance.

Pretax income for the Investment Management segment was $0.2 million, up from $0.1 million in the prior quarter and down from $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Base management fees from PMT were $7.9 million, down from $8.1 million in the prior quarter and $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to the decline in AUM. No performance incentive fees were earned in the first or second quarters of 2022, while performance incentive fees of $3.3 million were earned in the second quarter of 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of management fees:

Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Management fees: Base $ 7,910 $ 8,117 $ 8,648 Performance incentive - - 3,265 Total management fees $ 7,910 $ 8,117 $ 11,913 Net assets of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $ 2,070,640 $ 2,221,938 $ 2,343,390

Investment Management segment expenses totaled $9.4 million, down 6 percent from the prior quarter and essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Expenses

Total expenses were $334.0 million, down 21 percent from the prior quarter and 28 percent from the second quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by lower production volumes and a reduction in headcount as noted above.

***

Management's slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 4,800 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, PennyMac Financial's production of newly originated loans totaled $166 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the fourth largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2022, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $527 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management's beliefs, estimates, projections, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "promise," "project," "plan," and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in prevailing interest rates; our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; the continually changing federal, state and local laws and regulations applicable to the highly regulated industry in which we operate; lawsuits or governmental actions that may result from any noncompliance with the laws and regulations applicable to our businesses; the mortgage lending and servicing-related regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its enforcement of these regulations; our dependence on U.S. government-sponsored entities and changes in their current roles or their guarantees or guidelines; changes to government mortgage modification programs; the licensing and operational requirements of states and other jurisdictions applicable to our business, to which our bank competitors are not subject; foreclosure delays and changes in foreclosure practices; changes in macroeconomic and U.S. real estate market conditions; difficulties inherent in adjusting the size of our operations to reflect changes in business levels; purchase opportunities for mortgage servicing rights and our success in winning bids; our substantial amount of indebtedness; the discontinuation of LIBOR; increases in loan delinquencies and defaults; failure to modify, resell or refinance early buyout loans; our reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) as a significant source of financing for, and revenue related to, our mortgage banking business; maintaining sufficient capital and liquidity and compliance with financial covenants; our obligation to indemnify third-party purchasers or repurchase loans if loans that we originate, acquire, service or assist in the fulfillment of, fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; our obligation to indemnify PMT if our services fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; decreases in the returns on the assets that we select and manage for our clients, and our resulting management and incentive fees; the extensive amount of regulation applicable to our investment management segment; conflicts of interest in allocating our services and investment opportunities among us and our advised entities; the effect of public opinion on our reputation; our ability to effectively identify, manage and hedge our credit, interest rate, prepayment, liquidity and climate risks; our initiation or expansion of new business activities or strategies; our ability to detect misconduct and fraud; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; and our organizational structure and certain requirements in our charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

The Company's earnings materials contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as pretax income excluding valuation-related items that provide a meaningful perspective on the Company's business results since the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. Non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 1,415,396 $ 489,799 $ 324,158 Short-term investments at fair value 4,961 78,006 3,720 Loans held for sale at fair value 3,586,810 5,119,234 10,884,506 Derivative assets 103,901 225,071 371,269 Servicing advances, net 570,822 616,874 519,028 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 5,217,167 4,707,039 3,412,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,078 85,262 75,829 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value 1,037 1,267 1,580 Receivable from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 43,234 27,722 61,883 Loans eligible for repurchase 2,778,768 2,721,574 7,613,244 Other 468,081 546,054 612,273 Total assets $ 14,272,255 $ 14,617,902 $ 23,880,138 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 2,441,816 $ 3,333,444 $ 8,254,543 Mortgage loan participation purchase and sale agreements 502,116 494,396 512,253 Obligations under capital lease - 1,396 7,677 Notes payable secured by mortgage servicing assets 1,793,260 1,298,067 1,296,731 Unsecured senior notes 1,778,055 1,777,132 1,288,769 Derivative liabilities 42,702 90,837 43,910 Mortgage servicing liabilities at fair value 2,337 2,564 100,091 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 317,998 371,908 369,766 Operating lease liabilities 102,756 106,316 96,463 Payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 98,991 159,468 136,660 Payable to exchanged Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement 27,014 30,530 31,815 Income taxes payable 885,721 745,873 570,052 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase 2,778,768 2,721,574 7,613,244 Liability for losses under representations and warranties 39,336 42,794 44,335 Total liabilities 10,810,870 11,176,299 20,366,309 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock¾authorized 200,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value; issued and outstanding 52,938,854, 55,341,627, and 64,483,965 shares, respectively 5 6 6 Additional paid-in capital - - 618,337 Retained earnings 3,461,380 3,441,597 2,895,486 Total stockholders' equity 3,461,385 3,441,603 3,513,829 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,272,255 $ 14,617,902 $ 23,880,138

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value $ 222,567 $ 298,459 $ 582,648 Loan origination fees 39,945 67,858 97,291 Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 20,646 16,754 54,020 Net loan servicing fees: Loan servicing fees 302,350 291,258 260,021 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities and excess servicing spread financing 112,102 212,911 (336,268 ) Mortgage servicing rights hedging results (176,005 ) (217,860 ) 91,118 Net loan servicing fees 238,447 286,309 14,871 Net interest expense: Interest income 49,864 53,882 80,797 Interest expense 71,127 77,307 102,431 (21,263 ) (23,425 ) (21,634 ) Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 7,910 8,117 11,913 Other 3,263 3,432 3,143 Total net revenue 511,515 657,504 742,252 Expenses Compensation 198,192 245,547 265,067 Loan origination 44,931 75,333 75,675 Technology 34,621 34,786 34,236 Professional services 20,793 20,103 24,834 Marketing and advertising 13,007 22,403 10,213 Occupancy and equipment 9,371 9,469 9,029 Servicing 3,051 (1,246 ) 31,290 Other 10,023 16,589 12,393 Total expenses 333,989 422,984 462,737 Income before provision for income taxes 177,526 234,520 279,515 Provision for income taxes 48,363 60,927 75,286 Net income $ 129,163 $ 173,593 $ 204,229 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.38 $ 3.11 $ 3.10 Diluted $ 2.28 $ 2.94 $ 2.94 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 54,167 55,831 65,890 Diluted 56,642 59,129 69,399 Dividend declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20